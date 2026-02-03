Skating reunion will let the good times roll

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 3, 2026

File photo provided by Greg Childs

ROSEVILLE — Rink rats who spent their youth at Great Skate in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s — including 1988 Warren Woods Tower High School graduate Greg Childs, pictured, who once worked there — are invited to the rink’s annual reunion from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

The cost to attend the Great Skate Alumni of the ’80s Get-Together is $6 per person. That includes admission, skate rental and omnipresent strobe lights. The event is open to all ages. Owner Mack Douglas is scheduled to stop by during the evening. Great Skate is located at 29100 Hayes Road. The phone number is (586) 777-4301. Screamin’ Scott Randall, of 94.7 WCSX, will spin tunes for the night.



