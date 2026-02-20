Sheetz to open Eastpointe location

A new Sheetz gas station and cafe, located at 19001 Nine Mile Road, at Beaconsfield Avenue, in Eastpointe, was scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Feb. 24, after the Eastsider’s press time, according to a statement from the company.

EASTPOINTE — A gas station and convenience store known for its food is expected to open next week in Eastpointe despite earlier pushback from residents and the City Council.

A new Sheetz gas station and cafe, located at 19001 Nine Mile Road, at Beaconsfield Avenue, in Eastpointe, is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Feb. 24, according to a statement from the company.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with the community and officially become part of the neighborhood,” Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager for Sheetz, said in a prepared statement. A sign outside the Sheetz also was counting down the days to its opening.

The plans for the Sheetz were introduced to the City Council in 2024. The business is taking over the former site of an Office Depot, which Sheetz demolished.

John D’Hondt, chair of Eastpointe’s Planning Commission, said the former business had a slew of problems.

“The front of the lot flooded all the time. I used to joke around, I called it ‘Lake Eastpointe,’” he said. “So, there was obviously an issue somewhere in the building underneath, and it was poorly trafficked.”

The plans for Sheetz were passed unanimously by Eastpointe’s Planning Commission in August 2024. In November 2024, the plans drew criticism from residents and City Council members.

Concerns brought up by residents during the public comment portion of the meeting included traffic, safety and the number of gas stations in Eastpointe.

Councilman Harvey Curley in 2024 had questions about the business, including what kinds of food would be offered. He also raised questions over the hours of operation.

While Sheetz does have fueling stations that cater to truck drivers, David Bruckelmeyer, engineering permit manager for Sheetz, said the Eastpointe location wouldn’t be one of them.

“This is a site where, if an over-the-road truck driver came in, pulled in and parked overnight, we would ask him to leave or tow him because he’s going to plug up the site,” Bruckelmeyer said at the 2024 meeting. “He’s not allowed to be there. He shouldn’t be there. This is really focused on auto users, not heavy truck diesels.”

Then-Councilman Cardi DeMonaco also raised questions about the environmental aspects of the gas station.

In the end, the City Council approved the plans 3-1 at the 2024 meeting with DeMonaco being the vote against the plans. Councilman Rob Baker was absent from the meeting.

D’Hondt said a lot of the pushback came from other businesses. He said he has seen in other communities where businesses will come together to try to stop Sheetz from coming in.

“They were throwing anything they could to throw mud on these people, and these people just stood there and took it,” he said.

He added that he could potentially see Sheetz having a negative impact on other businesses, but he hopes it will help them make improvements.

“I don’t want to see anybody close. … I want to see good, healthy competition,” he said. “And maybe, just maybe, this will force other businesses to elevate their presentation and elevate their game. If it’s done properly, a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Looking at the big picture, D’Hondt said, he sees Sheetz as being a positive investment in the community.

“I’m looking at job creation, improving the tax base. I cannot see a downside,” he said.

Sandra Maki, events coordinator director for the Eastside Community Chamber, said she’s looking forward to having Sheetz in the community.

“It’s great to have them in the community. The new business will bring in jobs, which is great for the local residents,” she said. “It’s always good to have a new business in town.”