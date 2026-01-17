‘She was just a kind, loving type of person’

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published January 17, 2026

Diane Reece-Seger, who died from medical complications Jan. 8, is being remembered for her kind spirit. Along with working side-by-side with her husband, Mike Seger, at Clovers Collision & Mechanical Repair in Eastpointe, Reece-Seger volunteered for many organizations in the community. Photo provided by Kaul Funeral Home

EASTPOINTE — Diane Reece-Seger was the type of person who could always be counted on to help others.

Whether it was assisting customers with her husband, Michael Seger, at Clovers Collision & Mechanical Repair or volunteering for a local charity, Reece-Seger’s kind heart led the way.

The community is mourning her loss. The Clinton Township resident died from medical complications Jan. 8. She was 76.

“I’m very sad that she has passed away. She was an incredible person,” said Eastpointe City Council member Harvey Curley, who served with Reece-Seger on the Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot Committee. “I’ve known her for a long time. She was treasurer of our committee for a number of years. I’ve known her quite well. I loved her. She was a generous person; always spoke positively and kindly about everybody.”

Curley also spent a lot of time with Reece-Seger and Seger at Clovers Collision & Mechanical Repair, located on Stephens Road.

“I would go there every Wednesday for a number of years. I brought ice cream. That was kind of our dessert after lunch,” Curley said. “We chatted and talked about everything. She worked hard at the auto repair company.”

Her husband, Mike Seger, said the couple met approximately 30 years ago, and according to Seger “she won me in a pool game.” He called her “Curly Sue” after a Shirley Temple movie called “Curly Top.” They opened the collision shop in 2003, where she was the vice president and bookkeeper.

They tied the knot about 15 years ago at Eastpointe City Hall with former Mayor Suzanne Pixley officiating. Their wedding ceremony was held on the same day as the Eastpointe Lions Club’s steak and shrimp dinner held at the Lutheran Fraternities of America No. 57 hall located across the street. Seger said the couple attended the dinner and joked, “We had 300 people at our wedding and it didn’t cost us a penny.”

“She was just a kind, loving type of person. She just had a friendly personality,” Seger said. “She did everything here. She was always doing something with paperwork. She liked to help people.”

Outside of the collision shop, Reece-Seger remained active in various Eastpointe organizations. She donated her time to the Eastpointe Lions Club, where she received the Melvin Jones Fellowship, which is the highest honor in Lions Clubs International.

Reece-Seger belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles East Detroit No. 2495, was involved in the Eastside Community Chamber, and every year supported the Eastpointe Cops Care Christmas toy drive.

When she wasn’t designing an artificial floral arrangement or baking cakes, the motorcycle enthusiast went full throttle on her teal and silver 1995 Harley Davidson Low Rider.

“She loved to be on it and out in the air,” Seger said.

She enjoyed being an officer in the Great Lakes Southeast Michigan Harley Owner Group. One memory for Seger was the time the pair rode to the Harley Davidson 100-year anniversary in Milwaukee.

“We rode back all the way in the rain,” Seger said.

According to the website dignitymemorial.com, Reece-Seger, in addition to her husband, is survived by her son, James (Hollie) Reece; stepsons Todd M. (Erica) Seger, Bradley A.(Kem) Seger; grandsons Maxxis and Mason; stepgrandchildren Austin, Jax, Quinn, Ashtyn and Jake; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents George Jay and Elise Louise (Tistle) Powelson; and brothers George Jay “Stretch” Powelson Jr. and Paul Robert “Butch” Powelson.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Kaul, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 11851 Van Dyke Ave. in Detroit.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind at give.leaderdog.org or Cops Care For Kids at copscareforkids.org/donate.



