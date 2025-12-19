Roseville Public Library temporarily closing

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published December 19, 2025

File photo

ROSEVILLE — As the Roseville Public Library enters the final phase of renovations, it will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 20 for several weeks.

In April of this year, officials opened the “Roseville Pocket Library,” which served residents on a smaller scale. That is now closing to make way for the final stretch of the renovations.

On Dec. 13, library officials issued a press release to announce that on Dec. 22, the library will transition to curbside service and phone and Facebook chat reference for the second phase of the renovation. The building will remain closed to the public until interior work in the main part of the library is complete. An exact reopening date has not been determined, but officials anticipate late February.

Phase two of the renovations will include the Erin Meeting Room, the public restrooms and the lobby, and is scheduled to begin soon. At the same time, the final work of phase one continues and includes the installation of shelving, furniture, wall graphics and more in the library’s main area. Staff will shift all materials currently housed in the Pocket Library into a new area, and those items will continue to be available for checkout.

Library programming will continue outside the main library building. This will include virtual programming on Zoom, as well as events at Macomb Mall and the Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe.

Services offered during this shutdown will include curbside service to your car including:

• All library items including books, movies and kits that you place on hold or call to request.

• Tax forms and booklets as they become available.

• Take & Make crafts. Patrons must register in advance.

• Library card applications and renewals.

Librarians will answer reference questions, place holds and more either by phone or chat through the phone and Facebook chat reference. Curbside service and reference hours are: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The library is undergoing renovations as part of the city’s $20 million bond that passed in November 2023. The 30-year bond will fund a number of improvements, including at the fire stations, library, court facilities and Department of Public Services building.

The library is located in the City Center Complex at 29777 Gratiot Ave. For more information, call (586) 445-5407 or email rsvlibraryservice@roseville-mi.gov.



