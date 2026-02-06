Roseville Community Schools will hold bond proposal election May 5

Roseville Community Schools officials will place a $175 million zero-tax-rate-increase bond proposal on the May 5 ballot. The bond proposal is designed to update buildings, consolidate facilities, expand early childhood education and reduce the size and number of the district’s facilities. That will include the closing of Eastland Middle School, pictured, and Dort, Kaiser and Patton elementary schools.

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 6, 2026

ROSEVILLE — After many discussions over the past several months, Roseville Community Schools officials will place a $175 million zero-tax-rate-increase bond proposal on the May 5 ballot.

The bond proposal is designed to update buildings, consolidate facilities, expand early childhood education and improve the learning environments at each grade level. According to district officials, a main component of the bond proposal is to “rightsize” the district so the school buildings better align with current and future enrollment.

Per a district press release issued Jan. 27, the state of Michigan recommends school districts operate at approximately 85% building utilization to use resources efficiently. RCS is currently operating at 46% utilization, and many buildings “are significantly underused.” By consolidating facilities, the bond proposal would increase district utilization to approximately 78%. District Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski commented on the bond proposal via the press release.

“Roseville students benefit from learning spaces that reflect the needs of today and the opportunities of tomorrow,” he said. “This proposal will allow us to update facilities, enhance safety features, invest in our youngest learners, and reduce operational and maintenance costs, all without increasing the current tax rate. It positions our school district for long-term success while being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

If voters approve the bond issue, some schools will close. Dort, Kaiser and Patton elementary schools and Eastland Middle School will be demolished. A new elementary school will be constructed on the Eastland site and Fountain Elementary School will be made into a centralized early childhood center. Eastland Middle School and Roseville Middle School will be consolidated.

If approved by the voters, the bond proposal aims to improve infrastructure; upgrade safety, security and communication systems; improve learning environments and classroom technology; and upgrade athletic, performance and play environments.

Electrical, mechanical, roofing, heating and cooling, and structural components would receive upgrades. Bond dollars also would be used to further improve the security of entrances, improve districtwide communication systems, expand surveillance systems, upgrade emergency notifications and provide new buses.

The bond, if passed, also would provide an updated technology infrastructure, playgrounds, gymnasiums and athletic facilities. The last bond issue passed in 2018 for $58.9 million with a tax levy at 11.2 mills. According to school officials, if voters approve the 2026 bond initiative, it will not increase the current tax rate of 11.2 mills; it will continue the rate residents are already paying as existing debt from the 2018 bond is paid off.

“This gives us a good opportunity to make some much-needed updates to the district,” Business & Finance Executive Director Rayetta Ashbaugh said.

As an example, residents who own a home that has a $100,000 taxable value will pay approximately $1,120 under the 11.2 mills rate per year. Homeowners in a house with a $50,000 taxable value will pay about $560 per year. The taxable value is the value on which property taxes are calculated. It is not the market value of the home. If the taxable value of the home increases, the homeowner would pay more under the 11.2 mills tax levy.

Should it pass, the $175 million zero-tax-rate-increase bond will be for 30 years. It will be broken up in different series to save on interest costs.

“The initial plan is to have four series,” Ashbaugh said. “That could change.”

Blaszkowski said the projects from the 2018 bond are done, although some technology upgrades are still in the process of being completed because it was a three-series bond for technology. The district will have one more technology refresh in about five or six years.

If the 2026 bond passes, Partners in Architecture PLC, based in Mount Clemens, will be the architect. The construction manager will be Barton Malow, based in Southfield.

If the May 5 ballot initiative passes, the renovations and new construction projects are planned from 2026 through 2032 and will touch every school building in the district. For more bond proposal details, go to rosevillepride.org or contact Blaszkowski at (586) 445-5500 or MBlaszkowski@roseville.k12.mi.us.