Lathrup Village, Chase Bank team up for fraud awareness

Attendees at a fraud awareness workshop in Lathrup Village listen carefully to catch every detail on how to avoid financial fraud and scams. The workshop, which took place on April 29, was organized by the Lathrup Village Police Department, in partnership with the Lathrup Village Downtown Development Authority and Chase Bank.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 7, 2026

Sgt. Jeremy Houston speaks about the current scams being reported by residents to the Lathrup Village Police Department during the fraud awareness workshop on April 29 in Lathrup Village. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Chase Community Manager Annette Washington talks about how to spot scams. Photo by Liz Carnegie

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LATHRUP VILLAGE — A workshop to inform residents on how to protect themselves from fraud was hosted on April 29 by the Lathrup Village Police Department in partnership with Chase Bank and the Lathrup Village Downtown Development Authority.

The two-hour workshop covered how to recognize fraud, how to protect against fraud and what to do if impacted by fraud. Chase Bank Community Manager Annette Washington said that according to statistics from 2024, fraud is a $12.5 billion industry and one of the most-reported crimes. She said the workshop aimed to provide people with knowledge on how to protect themselves and their assets from fraud.

“Fraud is not just a bank issue; it’s a community issue,” Washington said.

Washington said that while there are various scams out there, each one typically has four components:

• Pretend: The scam artist tries to convince you of an existing relationship.

• Prize or Problem: The scam artist offers a reward or scares you with punishment.

• Payment: The scam artist instructs victims to send money in a specific way.

• Pressure: The scam artist insists it’s an urgent matter.

Common scams include claiming to be a trusted person, like a family member or friend, or even organizations such as police, the IRS, the Social Security Administration, Medicare or the bank. These scams might request payment through gift card numbers or wiring instructions over the phone, and the scam artists ask that payment be provided immediately.

The following are ways people can enhance their safety regarding fraud:

• Do not share or verify personal or financial information to an unsolicited contact.

• Resist the pressure to act immediately.

• Use strong passwords.

• Do not answer unwanted calls or text messages.

• Set up fraud alerts on bank accounts and credit cards.

• Review credit reports and ensure accuracy.

• Avoid selecting links or attachments in communications; always contact the source directly.

If impacted by fraud, people are encouraged to immediately end contact with the fraudster, notify their bank and call the local police department.

Lathrup Village resident Karen Harris said she felt prepared against fraud, and that the workshop had reinforced what she already knew and added to it. She said she is glad that the city and Police Department are reaching out to the community in this way to provide important knowledge.

“That’s how we make a safer city and be better neighbors,” she said. “It takes a village to be safe.”

Lathrup Village Chief of Police Mike Zang said the Lathrup Village Police Department sees approximately half a dozen fraud reports each week. He said this workshop was an engaging way to inform the community on fraud.

“Anything we can do to strengthen the residents’ knowledge on this is a good effort,” Zang said.

More tips on how people can protect themselves from fraud and scams can be found at chase.com/WorkingTogether.