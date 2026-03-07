Pleasantview wax museum celebrates Black History Month

Pleasantview Elementary students participate in the school’s wax museum Feb. 26. From left: Khloe Fondren as Michael Jackson; Callie Catlin as Whitney Houston; Hayden Frison as entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker, front; Amarianna Mincy as Dorothy Dandridge, back; Jaia Young as Diana Ross; and Annalise Height as Aretha Franklin, far right.

Photo by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 7, 2026

Fourth grader Michael Sollibellas Jr. researched Hank Aaron, who once held the Major League Baseball record for most home runs with 755. Photo by Maria Allard

Fifth gader Zyir Davenport gets into character as retired Chicago Bulls basketball star Michael Jordan. Photo by Maria Allard

First grade student Elle Burton shares a common bond with Ann Lowe. They have the same birthday, Dec. 14, and Burton also is a budding fashion designer. Photo by Maria Allard

EASTPOINTE — The silk taffeta wedding gown Jacqueline Bouvier wore in 1953 when she married future U.S. President John F. Kennedy was custom made by seamstress Ann Lowe.

However, the fashion designer’s identity was kept quiet at the time because of her race.

“She never got credit for it because she was Black,” Pleasantview Elementary School first grade student Elle Burton said.

Burton was among a group of students who, on Feb. 26, participated in the school’s “Gallery of Heroes” Black History Month wax museum. Dressed in costumes, the students paid tribute to the Black trailblazers, athletes and entertainers who made history despite racial discrimination. Some of the historic figures represented have passed away while others are still living. Pleasantview is part of Eastpointe Community Schools.

The students used their reading and writing skills to research their historic figures. With their artistic abilities, they decorated poster boards with interesting facts, photos, drawings, stencils and more. Some students wore wigs and carried props.

The student body, staff and parents visited the museum, which was set up in the gymnasium. Several members of the district’s central administration stopped by, and Pleasantview Principal Falicia Moreland-Trice was present as well.

Third grader Eli Crook brought to life Charles H. Wright, a respected Detroit physician and the namesake of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

“He was born in 1918. He liked to make artifacts a lot,” Crook said. “His museum is located on 315 E. Warren in Detroit, Michigan.”

Crook said he worked on his poster board, with help from his mother, for three days.

“She loved it,” he said of the wax museum. “When she came, she was smiling a lot.”

Third grader Donald Thomas found Booker T. Washington “impressive.” According to his research, the civil rights leader was born into slavery, was freed and worked his way through school, eventually becoming the leader of the Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, Alabama.

Throughout the day, likenesses of several singers shared the spotlight, including fifth graders Callie Catlin and Khloe Fondren, who were Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, respectively. Wearing a sparkling top, long pink dress and plenty of bling, fourth grader Jaia Young stayed in character as songstress and one-time member of the Supremes, Diana Ross.

“Diana Ross is a famous singer and actress who was born in Detroit on March 26, 1944,” Young wrote in her narrative. “She loved music when she was young and began singing as a teenager. Her talent helped her become very successful.”

Not too far away, third grader Annalise Height earned “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” as Aretha Franklin.

“I like all her songs,” she said from under a microphone. “It’s hard to pick.”

Initially, meeting her “fans” caused stage fright, but she got over it.

“At first, I was scared,” Height said. “I got brave and I’m not scared anymore.”

Fifth grader Amarianna Mincy learned about actress and singer Dorothy Dandridge, who passed away at age 42 in 1965.

“She was known for being the first African American female (nominated) for an Academy Award for ‘Carmen Jones,’” said Mincy, who enjoyed the wax museum. “It’s fun. I got to talk to people and celebrate Black people. It’s nice to do that in honor of them.”

Fourth grade student Gabrielle Johnson, who portrayed U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Janina Simmons, the first Black woman to graduate from Ranger School, also thought the wax museum was “fun and interesting.”

“We’re learning about people we don’t know,” she said.

Some well-known sports heroes also made the team. Dribbling a basketball, fifth grader Zyir Davenport displayed his athleticism as retired Chicago Bulls basketball star Michael Jordan. In another section, Michael Sollibellas Jr., wearing a batting helmet, stepped into the batter’s box to become Hank Aaron, who once held the Major League Baseball record for most home runs with 755.

Fourth grader Hayden Frison talked about entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. Third grader Juliana Moss was entertainer Lena Horne, fourth grader Cory Vicks was President Barack Obama, and fourth grader Ayden Willams learned all he could about civil rights leader Thurgood Marshall, who was appointed the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.

“I like his life,” Williams said.

Many other students and their counterparts rounded out the museum.