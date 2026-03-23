Oakland County Parks to open golf courses on April 1

Golfers tee off at Glen Oaks golf course.

Photo provided by Oakland County Parks

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published March 23, 2026

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OAKLAND COUNTY — Oakland County Parks announced last week that it will open its five golf courses at the start of April.

Glen Oaks, Lyon Oaks, Red Oaks and Springfield Oaks will all open on April 1, weather permitting. Due to construction, White Lake Oaks will open on April 4.

“After a long and challenging winter, we are ready to open courses on April 1,” said Tom Hughes, Oakland County Parks chief of park operations and maintenance — north district. “Our staff is putting in great effort through these changing weather conditions to ensure the courses are ready, and we’re excited to welcome the golfers back for another great season.”

Aside from the general excitement that golf season brings, Oakland County Parks is also adding some new features into the mix. Glenn Oaks will see a big change in its food and beverage options.

“Adding to the excitement this year is a new opportunity with Glen Oaks staff taking on food and beverage operations,” Glen Oaks Golf Course Supervisor Doug Ammon said. “This allows us to provide a customized experience for our golfers, and we’re confident it will be a great addition to the upcoming season.”

Other features around the county include White Oaks’ hole No. 13 being modified, a state-of-the-art practice facility at Lyon Oaks, warm-up hitting nets at Red Oaks and Glen Oaks, a putting green at White Oaks, and a chipping green at Springfield Oaks.

All five courses will also have league play available in 2026. This June, Try 9 will offer an adaptive golf experience for individuals with disabilities in an inclusive environment. Email OCPrecreation@oakgov.com for more on these opportunities.

As the weather breaks, and the sun begins to set later in the evening, golf has returned to the residents of southeast Michigan.

“The start of a new golf season is always an exciting time,” Hughes said. “It’s a fresh start for our golfers from being indoors all winter and an opportunity for our staff to once again provide a high-quality experience at our courses and facilities. We’re looking forward to a fantastic season ahead.”

Individuals ages 17 and younger can play 9 holes for $10 and 18 holes for $15 Monday-Friday and weekend afternoons. Specific hours are posted at each golf course. Discounted rates are also available for seniors older than 62, individuals with disabilities, veterans and active military personnel. Twilight golf offers special rates during the evening hours.

“Keeping rates affordable makes it easier for younger golfers to learn the fundamentals of golf and practice their skills on a regular basis,” Hughes said in a press release. “It’s great to see so many junior golfers developing a love for the game at our golf courses.”

Online tee times are accepted seven days before play at OaklandCountyParks.com. Golfers can also call the pro shops starting at 7 a.m. to reserve a tee time seven days in advance.

Oakland County Parks golf course locations:

• Glen Oaks Golf Course — 30500 13 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, (248) 851-8356

• Lyon Oaks Golf Course — 52221 Pontiac Trail, Lyon Township, (248) 437-1488

• Red Oaks Golf Course — 29600 John R Road, Madison Heights, (248) 541-5030

• Springfield Oaks Golf Course — 12450 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, (248) 634-2261

• White Lake Oaks Golf Course — 991 N. Williams Lake Road, White Lake, (248) 698-2700