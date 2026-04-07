Musson Mustangs win 2026 REBL fifth-grade championship

By: Scott Bentley | Rochester Post | Published April 7, 2026

Kerry Dillard (back left) and Matt Hunnitcutt (back right) pose with the Musson Mustang basketball fifth-grade basketball team. Photo provided by Matt Hunnicutt

Advertisement

ROCHESTER — The Musson Mustang elementary school fifth graders took home the Rochester Elementary Basketball League 2026 fifth-grade championship March 14 at Hart Middle School in a 34-27 title game over Hamlin.

The win completes back-to-back championship seasons for the group, as the team won the league fourth-grade title a year ago.

“The strength of our team over the past two years has been our depth,” Musson coach Kerry Dillard said. “All of these boys are really coachable, they all play other sports, they have a hard work ethic and they’re all very competitive.”

According to Dillard, the group’s record since the start of its fourth-grade season is 15-1-1.

“Overall it’s just a great group of boys that wanted to win,” Dillard said. “Even at a young age they bought in and wanted to do something special.”

While the basketball has been great, the kids also walk away from this experience with skills that will help them going forward.

“These boys are 10 and 11, and it’s never too early to have them start working as a team,” Dillard explained. “As they go through school and into adulthood, they’re always going to be working in teams … and they definitely did that (this season).”

This is the third year of the Rochester Elementary Basketball League, and “REBL” has been a huge success within the community. This season, there were 13 elementary schools that participated in the regular season that spanned from January until March. The growth of the league has been noticeable.

“All elementary schools in Rochester participated with teams in third grade, fourth grade and fifth grade,” Dillard said. “Over 400 players played this year. They added a girls program in the fall as well. The program is growing, and it’s great to see kids getting introduced to the game of basketball.”

The league hasn’t just seen growth in participation, but also in support. Teachers and PTAs are actively involved with their school’s teams, and the student bodies have been packing gymnasiums to watch games.

“Something that’s really cool about it is their elementary schools are actually hosting the games,” Musson coach Matt Hunnicutt said. “So they’re traveling to the other schools and hosting other schools. … The PTA comes out to support, and the parents come out to support. We often have a principal at the games. It’s a great community gathering.”

The turnout for games even surprised the coaches early on. Even for elementary school basketball, it’s a full gym cheering on the teams.

“There’s tons of posters, and the kids wear their school colors,” Dillard said. “It’s pretty entertaining and it gets competitive … but it’s always all smiles at the end.”

One of the other teaching moments for the students is the concept of team and community pride. For most of the players, this is the first time that they have been able to compete in something while representing the school that they attend, and that’s something they can carry with them going forward: “to be able to teach kids at that age the importance of being a role model in your community and representing your school,” Hunnicutt explained. “The school is across the front of your jersey, and that means something … even representing and being a role model in your community. Everyone gets to learn that.”

Community members can learn more about REBL and its programs through Rochester Community Schools.