Boil water advisory lifted after crews repair water main break

The city of Rochester Hills organized a water distribution site in the parking lot of Van Maur.

Photo provided by the city of Rochester Hills

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published May 19, 2026

A 42-inch water transmission main that burst in Auburn Hills has now been repaired by the Great Lakes Water Authority. Photo provided by the city of Rochester Hills

Many people, including Meijer staff, volunteered their time to hand out water. Photo provided by the city of Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS — Crews have repaired a 42-inch water transmission main that burst in Auburn Hills earlier this month, lifting nearly week-long boil water advisories and water usage restrictions in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township and various other affected communities in Oakland County.

“Our team did just a phenomenal job,” said water authority CEO Suzanne Coffey.

The Great Lakes Water Authority finished repairing the water main May 13, restoring water pressure and lifting all water usage restrictions in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, Oakland Township and Auburn Hills.

“Whenever the water drops below 20 pounds per square inch for an extended period there is an opportunity for something to get into the water pipe, so we always call it a precautionary boil water advisory, because we don’t typically see that there are issues,” said Coffey. “It’s not that we know that it’s dangerous. That’s not the fact. It’s really about precautions, and it’s for the safety and the health of the residents.”

After multiple rounds of water quality testing by the water authority and all affected communities, the boil water advisories were lifted May 16 for the affected areas of Orion Township, Lake Orion, the northern section of Auburn Hills, the northwest corner of Rochester Hills, and a small portion of Oakland Township.

While community members may now resume normal water use and consumption, before drinking water from the tap, the Oakland County Health Department instructs residents affected by the break to flush out water systems by running faucets on cold for 5 minutes; replacing water filters; flushing dishwashers, refrigerators and water softeners; and refreshing humidifiers.

The Great Lakes Water Authority first discovered the water main was leaking May 6 and was working with the affected communities to temporarily reroute the water supply when the water main broke May 10.

A few hours after the break, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the area.

In the Post’s coverage area, portions of Rochester Hills and Oakland Township, which are connected to the Rochester Hills water system, were affected by the break. Rochester residents and Oakland Township residents served by the community water well were not affected.

GLWA water trucks gave away 31,700 gallons of water during the emergency response.

In Rochester Hills, spokesman Nathan Mueller said the city set up its own water distribution site in the parking lot at Van Maur in the Village of Rochester Hills.

While Orion Township has one line that feeds water into its system, Mueller said that because the city has various lines coming in, it was able to “feed” its system and push water to the north end to maintain pressure.

“We’ve made it through this small crisis, and we have so many people to thank,” Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett said.

Barnett thanked residents for pitching in and coming together as a community during what he called “ a stressful six days” of the water emergency.

“I’m overwhelmed by the kindness of our residents, who showered a little differently, used water a little differently, helped out, delivered water and volunteered to distribute water,” he said. “We are an incredible group of people, and I just want to say thank you.”

For more information, visit oakgov.com/health or rochesterhills.org, or call the city of Rochester Hills at (248) 656-4600.