St. Clair Shores man arraigned on embezzlement charges

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 18, 2026

Williams

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s office, a St. Clair Shores man was arraigned on charges related to an alleged act of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.

The release states that Eric Williams, 60, allegedly approached a 78-year-old Clinton Township resident on Jan. 9 of this year, telling her the paint on her brand-new home was defective.

“Williams allegedly represented that he could repaint the entire home for her and subsequently transported her to the bank on multiple occasions, where she withdrew large sums of money and provided him with more than $30,000,” the release stated.

Williams also allegedly claimed he could repair the concrete as well. Authorities said no work was ever completed.

On May 7, Williams was arraigned in the 41B District Court in Clinton Township in front of Magistrate Ryan Zemke.

He is charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult ($20,000 to $50,000), a 10-year felony, and two counts of larceny by false pretenses-third or subsequent offense ($20,000 to $50,000), a 15-year felony. He was charged as a habitual offender on a fourth offense notice.

“(It is) An aggravating sentencing factor which could result in a penalty of life in prison if convicted of the underlying felony,” the press release stated about the last charge.

Williams’ probable cause conference is scheduled for May 19.

In a statement about the charges, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido mentioned that his office has a program called Stopping Crimes Against Macomb Seniors.

“Far too often, seniors are targeted by individuals who see them as vulnerable and attempt to exploit their trust for financial gain,” Lucido stated in the press release. “Through SCAMS, we are committed to educating seniors, their families, and caregivers about the warning signs of fraud and exploitation. Knowledge is one of the strongest tools we have to protect our senior community and ensure those who prey upon senior residents are held accountable.”

Williams’ attorney, William Barnwell, declined an opportunity to comment on this case.