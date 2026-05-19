Rochester Police to host open house June 6

Rochester police officer and evidence technician Merlin Taylor shows Vivienne Kardes, 3, with her dad, Michael Kardes, of Oakland Township, how to dust her handprint during last year’s police open house.

File photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published May 19, 2026

ROCHESTER — Have you ever wanted to get a behind-the-scenes look at your local law enforcement department?

The Rochester Police Department will host its annual open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 6, a free event featuring tours, demonstrations and a number of other attractions.

Rochester Police Chief George Rouhib said the event provides hands-on tours of the department and a chance to interact with officers.

“It’s important that we let our citizens know who we are, what we do and how we do it,” he said. “This is a perfect example of that, where they can bring their children and interact with the officers.”

The open house includes activities for all ages — including tours of the police facilities and vehicles, a weapons display and firearms safety presentation, evidence collection demonstrations, a driving simulator, free vision testing for kids, child safety seat inspections, child identification kits, a police motorcycle skills course demonstration, a police K-9 demonstration with Officer James Penman and K-9 Maverick, and more.

The event will also offer free bike safety inspections and free bike helmets for children who need them. Kids who bring their bikes will be able to participate in a bike safety rodeo.

Parents can learn from an educational drug display.

“Parents can see what the most current drugs are out there that they should be aware of and some of the paraphernalia that’s associated with the drugs,” Rouhib said. “It’s usually a big hit.”

The Rochester Police Department is responsible for all police services within the 3.8-square-mile boundaries of the city. The department has 22 full-time sworn officers — including detectives, command officers, road patrol officers and school liaison officers — as well as three part-time seasonal officers, an ordinance officer, three parking enforcement officers, two clerical positions, and its own dispatch center with six full-time dispatchers.

The Rochester Police Department is located at 400 Sixth St. For more information, call the Police Department at (248) 651-9621.