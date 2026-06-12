MSU Extension adds tai chi to Clinton Township services

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published June 12, 2026

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State University Extension office in Clinton Township is adding tai chi classes to its offerings starting this month.

Running on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. weekly from June 15 through Aug. 24, “Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention” uses the Chinese-developed martial art as a research-proven method of exercise. Compared to other forms of stretching, tai chi stands out as being particularly friendly for people with mobility issues.

“Often with yoga and Pilates … you’re getting down on the floor, which for seniors can be really intimidating not knowing whether or not they’re going to be able to get back up,” said Jacqui Rabine, an MSU Extension tai chi instructor. “The movements in tai chi are slow. They are really gentle on the joints. The form of tai chi that we teach is Sun-style, which is very upright. It does focus on taking care of those joints. It was developed to be good for people with arthritis and fall concerns.”

Rabine’s classes begin with instruction about how to safely follow along, followed by warm-ups and a lesson on a new move. Each session teaches attendees a new move, and by the end they will have a full set of movements they will run through with the rest of the class. There is also a social element to the classes with attendees often mingling with each other before and after the sessions.

“They see the same faces each week, and that way they build a community,” Rabine said.

The MSU Extension has been running tai chi classes since 2020. Developed from research by the Tai Chi for Health Institute, the programs first began online. Once COVID-19 restrictions were eased, the classes moved to various in-person settings around the state.

Carolyn Middleton, an attendee of Rabine’s classes in Port Huron, has found tai chi to be beneficial. After a near-death experience that led to her using a walker, requiring mobility assistance and falling twice, she joined Rabine’s class.

“I walk my dog twice a day,” Middleton said. “My husband knows if he even tries to assist me, he’s going to get pushed away. I have not had any falls. My health has regained. My confidence has regained. I feel I have more mobility, not just with walking but (also) how far can you reach to your back and all these little things that tell you where you’re at, health-wise.”

One aspect of Rabine’s approach to tai chi instruction that stands out to Middleton is how Rabine works with people with mobility issues.

“In the last session we finished, there were a couple people that I believed were recovering from either an injury or possibly a stroke,” Middleton said. “They were very limited, but Jacqui was so, and always has been every session, encouraging to even the least mobile people. When they’re like, ‘I have to sit down and rest,’ she’s like, ‘That’s OK. You can sit.’ Moving is moving and she encourages them in such a positive, gentle way.”

While the program is designed for those who are older or have mobility issues, Rabine says there’s nothing stopping younger folks from getting involved.

“I have younger folks who take my classes, too,” Rabine said. “If it’s good for somebody with arthritis and a fall concern, then it’s good for everybody. And for young people, they often have a hard time slowing down because everything we do is fast, so people who are younger get that benefit of having to slow down and be mindful about what they’re doing.”

Sessions will be held in the MSU Extension assembly room, located at 21885 Dunham Road in Clinton Township near the E entrance. There is no cost to attend but preregistration is required. To register or to learn more, call (586) 469-7614 or email rabineja@msu.edu.