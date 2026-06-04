Threat cancels Clintondale prom

By: Dean Vaglia | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published June 4, 2026

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Clintondale High School students looking forward to prom night had their dreams dashed.

According to statements sent out by the district to the Clintondale community on June 2, officials abruptly decided to cancel the dance after a “potential safety concern” was reported about an hour before the event started. Interim Superintendent Kevin Knoblock elaborated on the cancellation in a further statement.

“Approximately one hour before the event, the Michigan State Police Ok2Say hotline notified us that they had received a tip indicating a student may be bringing a firearm to prom,” Knoblock said. “The type of tip was categorized as a ‘planned school attack.’ Upon receiving this information, Clintondale school administrators and our school resource officer/Clinton Township police discussed the situation.

“We carefully considered every option, fully aware of the disappointment this decision would cause for students and families. However, we also recognized the serious potential risk involved and our responsibility to protect everyone attending the event,” Knoblock added. “After thorough discussion and consultation with law enforcement, the difficult decision was made to cancel prom in order to ensure the safety of all students and guests.”

As of June 3, Knoblock said the district’s school resource officer and the Clinton Township Police Department were investigating the matter. No further information was available, and no confirmed decision on rescheduling had been made.

The prom was scheduled to be held at Blossom Heath Inn in St. Clair Shores.

Call Staff Writer Dean Vaglia at (586) 498-1043.