Fraser officer cleared in fatal shooting of teen

At a press conference on Wednesday, June 10, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said officers responding to a May 30 emergency call to a house on Breezeway in Fraser were justified in their actions. Fraser Department of Public Safety Director Samantha Kretzschmar attended the press conference but did not take questions.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published June 10, 2026

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MOUNT CLEMENS — A Fraser police officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding 15-year-old boy last month has been cleared of wrongdoing following an independent law enforcement investigation into the fatal encounter.

At a press conference on Wednesday, June 10, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said officers responding to a May 30 emergency call to a house on Breezeway in the southeast portion of the city were justified in their actions.

The victim, Ayden Gould, was shot in the chest as he charged officers with a 5-inch serrated steak knife in his hand. Wickersham said only one of the three officers on the scene used a firearm. Police had also deployed Tasers, which failed to subdue the victim.

“After reviewing the body-worn camera footage … it is determined that this shooting was justified and conformed to state law and departmental procedures,” Wickersham said at a press conference where authorities showed media members video of the incident. “All officers will be cleared.”

Audio from the police cameras captured screams of “leave me alone” and “kill me” multiple times as officers tried to communicate with Ayden.

Police performed lifesaving measures after the shooting and Ayden was transported to McClaren Macomb Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The entire situation is a tragic situation,” Wickersham said. “Tragic for the family of Ayden, and also tragic for the officers of the Fraser Police Department. Our condolences go out to the family of Ayden and we also think and pray for our law enforcement professionals that will have to deal with this for the rest of their careers.”

During the press conference it was revealed that police had responded to another 911 call at the Breezeway house where Ayden lived with his grandmother a little more than three hours before the fatal shooting. The grandmother reported Ayden had assaulted her and fled.

Police found Ayden in the neighborhood and took him into custody. Authorities attempted to contact other family members, but Ayden was eventually released back to his grandmother, who had been his legal guardian since February 2018.

Wickersham also revealed that Ayden was a suspect in a current criminal investigation in New Baltimore. He declined to comment on details because it is an ongoing investigation.

Fraser Department of Public Safety Director Samantha Kretzschmar attended the press conference but did not take questions. Wickersham said the Fraser officers at the scene of the fatal shooting have received counseling. Two of the three officers have already returned to duty and the officer who fired his weapon was expected to be back on the job Thursday.

Family thanks supporters

As the sheriff’s office wraps up its investigation, the family of the youth who was killed is thanking supporters who pitched in to help cover funeral and other related costs.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us during this incredibly difficult time,” David Gould said in a June 6 update on a GoFundMe page that was created following the May 30 death of his son, Ayden King Gould.

“The past few days have been the most challenging of our lives, and your kindness has helped carry us through. Because of your generosity, combined with the support of his Jiddu and Amto, we are able to cover Ayden’s funeral, burial, and a headstone that truly honors the amazing young man he was. Knowing that these expenses are taken care of allows us to focus on grieving, remembering, and celebrating his life without the added burden of financial stress.”

The GoFundMe page for Ayden, organized by Amber Gould, said the teen was experiencing a “mental health crisis” and called the incident an “unjustified police shooting.”

“Our son was a child — sensitive, loving, funny, and deeply cared for by everyone who knew him. He deserved help. He deserved patience. He deserved to live,” she wrote.

In addition to financial support for funeral and burial expenses, the GoFundMe campaign aimed to help with the family’s “time away from work to grieve and handle investigations” and “legal consultations as we seek answers and accountability.”

As of June 10, the online campaign reported raising $13,193.

“As these immediate needs have now been met, we want to be transparent about any additional contributions,” David Gould wrote in his June 6 update. “Future funds will be used to support a candlelight vigil planned in Ayden’s memory around his birthday, as well as other memorials or tributes that may arise to honor his life and legacy.”

An Instagram post regarding Ayden Gould’s June 6 funeral said his birthday is Sept. 23.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.