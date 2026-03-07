Man dies in vehicle delivery accident

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 7, 2026

EASTPOINTE — At approximately 5:40 p.m. March 4, Eastpointe police officers were dispatched to the 24700 block of Gratiot Avenue, south of 10 Mile Road, to assist firefighters and EMS with a man who had been unloading a vehicle from a trailer when he became pinned between the vehicle and the trailer’s roof.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the man was found to be already deceased. Police said the man was 55 years old and from Missouri. He was both the delivery driver and the owner of the truck. At press time, police said there was no suspicion of foul play.