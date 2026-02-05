Man charged after allegedly punching woman, discharging firearm

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 5, 2026

EASTPOINTE — A verbal dispute nearly turned deadly when a man allegedly aimed a handgun at a woman’s head, threatened to kill her, and then fired the gun in the air as she fled the scene with her child.

The suspect is Cameron Jacobs, 21. He was arraigned before Magistrate Mark Makowski Feb. 3 in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court, who set Jacobs’ bond at $30,000 cash or surety only.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jacobs with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony firearm, one count of domestic violence, and one count of reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, Jacobs did not have an attorney at press time.

Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish said the incident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 16000 block of Forest Avenue, which is east of Gratiot Avenue and north of Stephens Road, when a woman brought her 4-year-old child to Jacobs for a supervised visit.

It is alleged that at some point, Jacobs and the woman got into an argument that escalated to physical violence. Jacobs allegedly threw the woman to the ground and began punching her repeatedly until his family intervened and freed her from his grasp.

At some point, Jacobs also allegedly pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the woman’s head, threatening to kill her. One of Jacobs’ family members is said to have put the child into the woman’s car, and the woman attempted to leave the home.

However, Jacobs reportedly followed the woman out of the house and continued to yell at her. As she drove away, he allegedly fired his gun into the air and then fled the scene.

The Eastpointe police detective bureau and agents in the Special Investigations Unit later tracked Jacobs to a condominium complex in Chesterfield Township, executing a search warrant and arresting the suspect without incident.

Holish lamented the violent turn of events.

“People should be able to resolve their differences in a calm and respectful manner,” he said. “There is no place for gun violence in society. Guns are not toys; they kill people.”

He said shooting in the air is also dangerous.

“Even when someone wants to shoot in the air, what goes up will eventually come down,” Holish said. “An innocent person can get hit by a stray bullet and get seriously hurt."