Man accused of shooting cousin, eluding police, bound over for trial

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 19, 2026

Paige

Advertisement

EASTPOINTE — A man accused of firing a gun at his cousin and her boyfriend and then leading police on a chase has been bound over to circuit court on 10 felony charges.

The suspect was identified as Antoine Paige Jr., 25, of Warren. His preliminary examination was held Feb. 10 before Judge Kathleen Galen in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court.

He was then bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on charges that include two counts of assault with intent to murder, punishable by up to life in prison or any number of years; and one count each of a prohibited person possessing a weapon (firearms), prohibited person possessing weapon ammunition, and carrying a concealed weapon — all five-year felonies.

Paige was further charged with three counts of felony firearm, punishable by up to two years in prison, consecutive to the main charge; one count of third-degree fleeing a police officer (vehicle code), a five-year felony; and one count of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony.

Paige is listed as a “habitual offender” on his fourth offense, which is an aggravating sentencing factor.

At press time, Paige was next expected to appear in Macomb County Circuit Court Feb. 23 for arraignment before Judge Rachel Rancilio. Paige’s attorney, Richard Glanda, did not answer a request for comment by press time.

According to authorities, Paige allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun at his cousin and her boyfriend at a gathering in Eastpointe on Dec. 14, wounding his cousin in the shoulder.

When police contacted Paige in a vehicle, he reportedly fled, leading police on a car chase from Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores that reached speeds exceeding 120 mph on eastbound Interstate 94 before he crashed on North River Road. He was then found hiding in a canal beneath a dock and taken into custody, according to police.

Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish said Paige put everyone in danger.

“This guy is lucky himself that we found him rather quickly, because he was hiding under a dock in water in the middle of December — subzero temperatures — and hypothermia wasn’t far away. He was determined and he was endangering everyone, including himself,” Holish said. “We, as a society overall, need to start learning to communicate with words rather than violence, let alone gun violence. Lately, every dispute seems to lead to some use of a gun, and there’s no need for that. It was a friendly holiday gathering, but then it led to a shooting over some dispute. People need to restrain themselves.”

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the allegations are serious.

“Gun crime and fleeing from law enforcement will not be tolerated in Macomb County,” Lucido stated. “My office remains committed to pursuing justice and protecting the safety of our community.”