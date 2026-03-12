Looking Back: Roseville Community Schools in the 1930s

Photos provided by Roseville Community Schools

Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 12, 2026

ROSEVILLE — Last year, Roseville Community Schools celebrated 100 years of educating students. Historic photos are posted periodically on the Roseville Community Schools Facebook page. Here is a look at student life in the 1930s.

At top, members of the Roseville High School Crochet Knit Club work on their craft in 1939.

At middle, sixth grade students gather for the class photo at George Washington Elementary School in 1935.

At bottom, Roseville High School students prepare food in their home economics class in 1938.