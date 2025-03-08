Local residents recognized at 'Black Excellence Awards' event

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published March 8, 2025

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners celebrated its fourth annual Black Excellence Awards during a board meeting Feb. 11. Pictured, from left, is Oakland County Commissioner Yolanda Smith Charles, Jamar Bray, Oakland County Commissioner Linnie Taylor, Camilla Rice, Oakland County Commissioner Angela Powell, and Dustin McClellan. Photo provided by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners

TROY/SOUTHFIELD — In celebration of Black History Month in February, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners recognized Camilla Rice, a Troy resident and owner of Green Olive Soaps, along with two other business owners, with an award.

The Black Excellence Awards are awarded to recipients for their notable achievements and the strides they have taken to improve their communities. Public-nominated submissions are reviewed by a panel of commissioners, including Angela Powell (D-Pontiac), Yolanda Smith Charles (D-Southfield) and Linnie Taylor (D-Southfield).

“The Black Excellence Awards are an important way for us to recognize the incredible contributions made by Oakland County’s black residents,” Powell stated via a press release from Oakland County. “While we present these awards during Black History Month, the recipients are working tirelessly throughout the year to improve our communities in ways both big and small.”

Smith Charles also shared some thoughts about the awards.

“Working with my fellow commissioners to select the award recipients is a great honor, but also very humbling,” Smith Charles stated via the county’s press release. “The three awardees this year truly demonstrate Black Excellence through their dedication and desire to bring positive change for everyone in Oakland County and beyond.”

Rice created a skin care business in 2016 after her son developed painful eczema at a young age. She struggled to find over-the-counter products that solved his condition.

Rice earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the GMI Engineering and Management Institute, and through her engineering knowledge, she worked to create a line of skin care products that only use natural ingredients. The vegan and organic skincare products are for women, men, and children.

“The Board honored three Oakland County residents for their contributions to their community and their significant achievements,” a release from Green Olive Soaps stated. “Rice has also expanded her product line through recent partnerships with Corewell Health hospital gift shop locations in Grand Rapids, Troy, and Grosse Pointe, MI.”

The other 2025 Black Excellence Award winners were Southfield resident Jamar Bray, who founded the nonprofit Jamar’s Jammies in 2018 to ensure underprivileged youth have warm and comfortable pajamas, especially during the holiday season, and Pontiac resident Dustin McClellan, the founder and CEO of the Pontiac Community Foundation.

Jamar’s Jammies partners with shelters for the unhoused across Michigan, with hundreds of pajamas being collected each year.

Bray is also a small business consultant for Oakland Thrive, working with other local businesses to improve their operations and make contributions to their communities.

The Pontiac Community Foundation has utilized more than $10 million in investments to benefit Pontiac.

McClellan’s work with The Power Company Kids Club has impacted more than 1,600 children each week through leadership and character development programs. McClellan is also the founder and lead pastor of Pontiac Church and holds leadership roles at several nonprofits.

He also serves on several Pontiac city boards and commissions, including the Pontiac Housing Commission.

McClellan has also served as the chair of the transition team for Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel.

Rice, Bray, and McClellan received the awards during the Feb. 11 Board of Commissioners meeting.

Each award recipient was presented with a commemorative keepsake and their names have been added to a plaque outside the board’s auditorium, along with all of the award recipients since the inaugural 2022 Black Excellence Awards.

“The award recipients this year are outstanding examples of community leaders,” Taylor stated via the county’s release. “Whether through entrepreneurship or service to the residents of Oakland County and the world, these distinguished individuals inspire us all to pursue our dreams and passions for the betterment of all.”

For more information about the Board of Commissioners, visit oakgov.com/boc or call 248-858-0100. For more information about Rice’s business, visit greenolivesoaps.com.

