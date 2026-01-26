Local organizations highlighted during MLK Day event

Jordan McIlroy, director of Outreach with Live Rite Recovery Center in Roseville, left, and Carol Fellinger, of the outreach program, provide information about the various programs at the center.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published January 26, 2026

Members of Eastpointe’s Arts and Cultural Diversity Commission helped with food donations through the Eastpointe Memorial Library. Pictured, from left, are Vice Chair Pamela Russell, Chair Wanda Moody and member Kai Hayes. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Advertisement

ROSEVILLE — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on Jan. 19, the Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe and Live Rite Structured Recovery Corp. joined together for “Feed the Dream: A Family Food Drive & Craft Day.”

Throughout the month of January, community members have donated nonperishable food items to support the Live Rite Recovery Center’s food pantry. A drop box will be available until Jan. 31 in RARE’s main lobby, located at 18185 Sycamore St. in Roseville.

Residents also were welcomed to a Craft & Snack Day Jan. 22 at the RARE building to make a vision board with Destiny Mahone, of RARE’s monthly Create and Connect Social Club. Mahone brought supplies, and RARE community engagement assistant Chelsea Radimaker also brought out stickers, construction paper, crayons, markers and activity sheets to learn more about King.

Juanita M. Waltower, community engagement manager for Eastpointe, attended the “Feed the Dream: A Family Food Drive & Craft Day” activity, as did Kai Hayes, Pamela Russell and Wanda Moody, of the Eastpointe Arts and Cultural Diversity Commission. The ACDC helped to collect food donations through the Eastpointe Memorial Library. The ACDC works to promote arts and cultural diversity through programs and events.

“It’s to get the community to realize there is so much talent and so much history in Eastpointe,” Moody said.

“We just want to bring art, culture and diversity to the city,” Russell said.

Last fall, for instance, the commission held its annual adult/youth art show and plans to bring it back this fall.

“So many different artists came and collaborated together,” said Russell, vice chair. “It was a joy for us.”

Moody, commission chair, added that the ACDC participates in the annual Eastpointe Memorial Day parade and organized Eastpointe’s second annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration in 2025. The commission also has discussed organizing an international event to celebrate different cultures and highlight food, dance and history.

The ACDC meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Eastpointe City Hall, 23200 Gratiot Ave. The public is welcome to attend.

In the meantime, the group invites the public to the Eastpointe Memorial Library Feb. 5 for a presentation on the purpose of headwrapping, a cultural practice that originated in sub-Saharan Africa symbolizing identity, strength and resilience. The event will begin at 6 p.m. The library is located at 15875 Oak Ave. For more information on the Arts and Cultural Diversity Commission, visit its Facebook page.

Live Rite Director of Outreach Jordan McIlroy and Carol Fellinger, also of the outreach program, were on-site for the “Feed the Dream: A Family Food Drive & Craft Day” last Thursday. The nonprofit organization partners with RARE on occasion, including the recent food drive and the annual Battle of the Bands fundraiser.

Live Rite offers several services for individuals recovering from substance and/or alcohol use disorder, gambling addiction, grief, and depression. One of Fellinger’s responsibilities is operating the center’s boutique that is stocked with clothing for adults and babies, and random small household items. Shoppers receive a voucher for six free items every three to four months. Everything after that costs $2 each. Live Rite accepts donations for the boutique from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It’s recommended to call ahead of time at (586) 217-5899 when making a donation.

One of Live Rite’s newest programs is Juvenile Pre-Arrest Jail Diversion. The program is designed to intervene early by offering education, counseling and support to youth who are at risk of entering the criminal justice system. JPAD offers life skills and coping, job skills, peer mentors, family support and community projects. For more information, email jpad@liveritecorp.org or call (586) 217-5899.

Live Rite Recovery Resource Center is located at 27700 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville. For more information, visit liveritestructuredcorp.com.