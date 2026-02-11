Lenten fish fries are back

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 11, 2026

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, located in Eastpointe, will begin having Lenten fish fries Feb. 20. Photo provided by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church

Advertisement

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — Two local churches have scheduled their fish fries for the Lenten season.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church will hold fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20 through April 3, which is Good Friday. The fish fries will be from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday, minus April 3, in which dinner is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 23000 Gratiot Ave. in Eastpointe.

Diners will have a choice of two or three pieces of fish and an all-you-can-eat option. All meals come with a choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, green beans or french fries. Salad and dessert options will be included too. Prices can be found on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/StPetersEastpointe. They range from $10 for macaroni and cheese and fries to $18 for the three-piece meal. For more information, visit its Facebook page.

St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish also will host fish fries over the next two months. The dates and times are: 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 18, and Fridays Feb. 27-March 27. The time will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 3. There will not be a fish fry on Feb. 20.

Dinners will cost $13 each and additional side items will be available for additional fees. The church is located at 18720 13 Mile Road in Roseville. For more information, call (586) 777-9116 or visit www.stpioparish.org. Carryouts will be available.