Juveniles in Eastpointe shooting might be tried as adults

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 25, 2025

File photo by Patricia O'Blenes

EASTPOINTE — The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is considering whether to charge two juveniles as adults for their alleged involvement in an Eastpointe shooting July 22.

The incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, when Eastpointe police officers were called to the 24000 block of Kelly Road to investigate a reported shooting.

The officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen. They immediately began lifesaving measures until paramedics from the Eastpointe Fire Department and MedStar arrived and took the victim to a hospital.

According to Eastpointe Police Lt. Alex Holish, the man was still at the hospital in critical condition as of July 24.

Holish said that while first responders were tending to the man at the scene, a call came into dispatch from a witness who reported seeing three suspects flee the area on foot.

Officers from the Eastpointe Police Department formed a perimeter around the area, assisted by the St. Clair Shores K-9 unit, the St. Clair Shores drone unit, the Roseville Police Department and the Michigan State Police. All three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Holish said that a thorough investigation then followed, and police recovered evidence of the crime. He said there is no current threat to the public, but detectives are interested to hear from anyone who knows more about the case.

The direct line for the detective bureau is (586) 445-5100, Ext. 1025.

Since two of the three suspects are age 17, they are considered juveniles. A preliminary hearing was held for them in Macomb County Juvenile Court.

Referee Kristin Stone granted a special adjournment to the Prosecutor’s Office that allows the prosecutor more time to review the facts of the case and decide whether the juveniles should be tried as adults in order to protect the public.

Stone denied the juveniles bond and ordered them to remain in the Juvenile Justice Center pending their next preliminary hearing on July 30.

“At this stage, no decision has been made about whether to charge them as adults,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a prepared statement. “My office remains committed to holding individuals accountable while also addressing the root causes of youth violence.”

The third suspect, who is 19, is currently lodged at the Macomb County Jail. Holish said more details will be available soon regarding the third suspect’s arraignment.

“It is always a tragedy when someone is seriously hurt or even killed because of an argument,” Holish said via email. “People should not resort to physical violence and the use of weapons because they have a simple disagreement.”