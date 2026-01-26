Hospital releases Roseville police officer who was shot during standoff

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published January 26, 2026

File photo

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville police officer and suspect were both shot during a standoff Jan. 23.

At approximately 5 p.m., Roseville police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 26000 block of Kathy Street, which is north of Frazho Road and east of Hayes Road. According to a press release from the Police Department, while officers were en route, they “were advised that the male aggressor was possibly arming himself with a weapon.”

When officers arrived, they were immediately under fire from an assailant who used “a reported high powered assault rifle,” the release states.

“The male aggressor opened fire on the officers from inside of the residence through a closed window,” the release states. “Officers returned fire striking the subject and causing him to stop shooting.”

Roseville police, as well as officers from St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe, Warren, Detroit, Fraser, Center Line and deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police, surrounded the residence. Additionally, the Roseville Police Emergency Response Team was mobilized, along with the Warren Police Emergency Response Team.

Both ERTs used armored personnel carriers to approach the residence and attempt to get the subject, an approximately 30-year-old Roseville man, to exit the residence, but at first he refused, the release states.

“Roseville and Warren ERTs utilized several resources and techniques and the subject finally exited the residence,” the release states. “The male was taken into custody without further incident.”

The suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition, according to the release.

One Roseville officer was shot and was transported to a local hospital. According to an update from the department, the officer was released from the hospital at around 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

“The officer is resting at home and is expected to make a full recovery,” Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin said in a prepared statement.

In addition to thanking the departments that assisted on the scene, Berlin also said the department wanted to thank all the people who had expressed well wishes for the officer.

“It is in times like this that we know how much we are appreciated, and respected by our community,” Berlin said in the statement. “Thank you, and rest assured the men and women of the RPD are on the job doing the job.”

The incident is being investigated by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.



