Art collection travels to RARE

The Recreation Authority of Roseville & Eastpointe and the Anton Art Center, in Mount Clemens, have partnered in a program called “The Traveling Art Collection.”

Photo by provided Tony Lipinski

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published January 23, 2026

ROSEVILLE — Next time you stop by the Recreation Authority of Roseville & Eastpointe, make sure to check out the artwork displayed on the walls.

Beginning in January 2026, RARE will host four quarterly displays on loan from the Anton Art Center’s permanent collection. The artwork is not for sale but for the public to view and enjoy.

“It’s to promote local artists,” RARE Executive Director Tony Lipinski said. “Some of our walls could use a little bit of color throughout the building. Why not spotlight some of the paintings here?”

Lipinski said the RARE board approved the program and will pay $500 per year to the Anton Art Center for expenses associated with exhibiting the artwork. RARE also provided a picture-hanging system for the pieces.

“That allows us a lot of flexibility with different sizes. The height can be adjusted without drilling into the walls,” he said. “If we were going to do this, I want to make sure we are properly doing it.”

Launching the new program is local artist Jessie Krause Edwards. Several paintings of hers are currently hanging inside the RARE building, including “Pink Spring” and “Pink Relief.”

According to her biography, Jessie Krause Edwards had an interest in art from a young age and attended art classes locally. When she lived and worked in Mount Clemens, she was regularly commissioned to paint portraits and landscapes, continued taking art classes, sold much of her work and received many awards.

The artwork will be changed on a quarterly basis to feature local artists from January through March; April through June; July through September; and October through December.

“We see it as part of our missions to reach the community and bring art to as many people as we can,” Anton Art Center Exhibition Manager Stephanie Hazzard said. “We participate with RARE’s help by bringing arts and culture to their space.”

Along with others appreciating the art, organizers hope that it will inspire residents to visit the Anton Art Center in person. The goal is to bring “The Traveling Art Collection” to other communities as well.

“Tony and his team also implemented hardware so we can make this artwork possible. We were pleased with their enthusiasm,” Hazzard said. “Tony was a great help in getting everything.”

The Anton Art Center, located at 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens, is a nonprofit organization that offers exhibits, classes and events. Matt Matthews is the director. For more information, including gallery hours, call (586) 469-8666 or visit theartcenter.org.

The RARE building is located at 18185 Sycamore St. in Roseville. For more information, visit rare-mi.org or call (586) 445-5480.