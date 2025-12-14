Juvenile facing carjacking and assault charges waives preliminary exam

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published December 14, 2025

ROSEVILLE — A juvenile facing charges for allegedly carjacking an elderly woman outside a Roseville restaurant has waived his preliminary exam.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Jeremiah Collins, 15, allegedly stole a woman’s 2016 Jeep Patriot by force in the parking lot of a Roseville Applebee’s, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

A press release from the Roseville Police Department states that an investigation revealed that three subjects approached two women, and at least one of the subjects brandished an edged weapon and demanded the keys from one of the women, 67.

Officers spotted the Jeep Patriot on northbound Gratiot Avenue, but the driver fled when they attempted to stop it. Officers pursued it until it crashed near Sam’s Club.

Collins was apprehended after a short foot chase, police said. The other two subjects, ages 14 and 16, who were detained following the incident, were released pending further investigation, a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office states.

Collins is charged with carjacking, a felony punishable by life or any term of years in prison; third-degree fleeing from a police officer, a five-year felony; two counts of malicious destruction of personal property — more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, a five-year felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; and operating without a license and failing to stop after a collision, both 90-day misdemeanors.

A probable cause hearing was held before 39th District Court Judge Joseph Boedeker on Dec. 10. At that hearing, Collins waived his right to a preliminary exam and was bound over to Circuit Court, where he will be arraigned by Judge James Biernat at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

“The allegations and charges in this matter are serious. Carjacking is a violent offense that carries life-altering consequences for victims and offenders alike,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a prepared statement. “To the young people of Macomb County, understand that the choices you make today will determine the path available to you tomorrow.”

Collins is currently being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center under a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

Collins’ attorney, Catherine O’Meara, did not return a request for comment.