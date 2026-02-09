Judge arraigns suspect in Roseville standoff, shooting

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 9, 2026

ROSEVILLE — A suspect has been arraigned following a standoff that left a Roseville police officer injured.

Daniel Liam Waldrep, 30, of Roseville, was arraigned Jan. 28 by 39th District Court Judge Joseph Boedeker in Roseville on multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder.

At approximately 5 p.m. Jan. 23, Roseville police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 26000 block of Kathy Street, which is north of Frazho Road and east of Hayes Road. According to a press release from the Police Department, while officers were en route, they “were advised that the male aggressor was possibly arming himself with a weapon.”

A press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Waldrep was intoxicated, armed and acting aggressively toward his 25-year-old wife. The release states that he forced entry into the residence, “injuring her during the incident,” before he barricaded himself inside the home.

Esther Wolfe, communications director for the Prosecutor’s Office, said Waldrep’s wife was injured when Waldrep allegedly broke the front door frame.

“It is alleged the falling door hit her,” she said.

His wife was able to escape and fled to a neighbor’s home, the release states.

When officers arrived, they were immediately under fire from an assailant using “a reported high powered assault rifle,” the release from the Roseville Police Department states.

“The male aggressor opened fire on the officers from inside of the residence through a closed window,” the release states. “Officers returned fire striking the subject and causing him to stop shooting.”

Roseville police, as well as officers from St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe, Warren, Detroit, Fraser, Center Line and Michigan State Police, and deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, surrounded the residence. Additionally, the Roseville Police Emergency Response Team was mobilized, along with the Warren Police Emergency Response Team.

Both ERTs used armored personnel carriers to approach the residence and attempt to get Waldrep to exit the residence, but at first he refused, the release states.

“Roseville and Warren ERTs utilized several resources and techniques and the subject finally exited the residence,” the release states. “The male was taken into custody without further incident.”

Waldrep suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, the Roseville police press release states. Wolfe said a police report indicated he was struck three times in the left bicep.

According to the release from the Prosecutor’s Office, Waldrep’s arraignment took place while he was hospitalized.

Waldrep is facing four counts of assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison; six counts of felony firearm, a two-year felony to be served consecutively; one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, both five-year felonies; one count of attempted disarming of a peace officer involving a firearm, also a five-year felony; one count of assault, resisting or obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; and one count of domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Waldrep is also facing a habitual offender third-offense notice. His bond was set at $2 million cash or surety. He was lodged in the Macomb County Jail at press time.

One Roseville officer was wounded in the head and was transported to a local hospital. According to an update from the department, the officer was released from the hospital at around 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

“The officer is resting at home and is expected to make a full recovery,” Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin said in a prepared statement.

“The defendant has been charged with 14 felony offenses allegedly stemming from an extremely dangerous incident that put law enforcement and the public at grave risk, and we are profoundly grateful that the officer who was struck by a grazing bullet is expected to recover,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a prepared statement. “The alleged actions in this case demonstrate a complete disregard for human life and public safety, and it is sheer luck that more people were not seriously injured or killed. This level of violence will not be tolerated in this county, and our office will pursue this prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

In addition to thanking the departments that assisted on the scene, Berlin also said the department wanted to thank all the people who had expressed well wishes for the officer.

“It is in times like this that we know how much we are appreciated, and respected by our community,” Berlin said in the statement. “Thank you, and rest assured the men and women of the RPD are on the job doing the job.”

According to court records, in 2020, Waldrep faced multiple charges related to domestic violence in 2019. Wayne County Circuit Court records showed that he pleaded guilty in 2022 to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Additional charges in the cases were dismissed.

A representative from the Detroit Police Department confirmed that Waldrep had been an officer and resigned, but the representative declined to release further information.

Waldrep is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11, and a preliminary exam at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18, both before Boedeker. His attorney, Catherine Omeara Bolden, declined to comment.