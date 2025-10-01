The Friday Five — Oct. 2-5

1. Zoo Boo
Starts Oct. 4 • Royal Oak
Features trick-or-treating, character meet and greets, illuminated decor and displays, costumed performers, Halloween-themed face painting and photo stops, seasonal market and more, 4-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26, Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road, detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-boo
Read more: Detroit Zoo brings on the spooky vibes this October
2. Nightmare on Auburn Road
Oct. 4 • Utica
Includes trick-or-treating, craft beer tent, crafters and vendors, costume contest for people and pets, live music and more, noon-8 p.m., 7550 Auburn Road, cityofutica.org
Read more: Community prepares for upcoming ‘Nightmare on Auburn Road’ event
3. Ferndale Fall Festival
Oct. 4 • Ferndale
Features hayrides, pony rides, roller skating, carnival games, prizes, crafts, face painting, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treat trail, music and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Martin Road Park, 1615 E. Lewiston Ave., wristbands required, bit.ly/fprfallfestival
Read more: Fall Festival returns to Ferndale for another year
4. Rock Out at Pink Out at Fountain Walk
Oct. 4 • Novi
Donate money to sign pink Novi Police Department vehicle with message for loved one affected by breast cancer, event also includes concert by Love Junkies, face painting, games, photo opportunities and prizes, 3-6 p.m., held in front of Emagine Novi at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44425 W. 12 Mile Road, proceeds benefit Henry Ford Providence Hospital’s Believe in Miracles fund (provides emergency financial assistance to cancer patients), twelvemilecrossing.com
5. Tau Beta's Fall Market
Oct. 2-4 • Grosse Pointe Farms
Shop from 22 vendors selling clothes, home items, fine jewelry, sustainable cashmere and more, proceeds benefit local children and families in need, preview party with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and raffle from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 2, then regular hours 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. with cocktails for purchase after 4 p.m. Oct. 3 and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with buffet lunch for purchase Oct. 4, Grosse Pointe Club, 6 Berkshire Place, taubeta.org
Read more: Find gifts while giving back during Tau Beta’s Fall Market
