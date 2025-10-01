The Friday Five — Oct. 2-5

C&G Newspapers | Published October 1, 2025

1. Zoo Boo

Starts Oct. 4 • Royal Oak

Features trick-or-treating, character meet and greets, illuminated decor and displays, costumed performers, Halloween-themed face painting and photo stops, seasonal market and more, 4-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26, Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road, detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-boo

Read more: Detroit Zoo brings on the spooky vibes this October

2. Nightmare on Auburn Road

Oct. 4 • Utica

Includes trick-or-treating, craft beer tent, crafters and vendors, costume contest for people and pets, live music and more, noon-8 p.m., 7550 Auburn Road, cityofutica.org

Read more: Community prepares for upcoming ‘Nightmare on Auburn Road’ event

3. Ferndale Fall Festival

Oct. 4 • Ferndale

Features hayrides, pony rides, roller skating, carnival games, prizes, crafts, face painting, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treat trail, music and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Martin Road Park, 1615 E. Lewiston Ave., wristbands required, bit.ly/fprfallfestival

Read more: Fall Festival returns to Ferndale for another year

4. Rock Out at Pink Out at Fountain Walk

Oct. 4 • Novi

Donate money to sign pink Novi Police Department vehicle with message for loved one affected by breast cancer, event also includes concert by Love Junkies, face painting, games, photo opportunities and prizes, 3-6 p.m., held in front of Emagine Novi at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44425 W. 12 Mile Road, proceeds benefit Henry Ford Providence Hospital’s Believe in Miracles fund (provides emergency financial assistance to cancer patients), twelvemilecrossing.com

5. Tau Beta's Fall Market

Oct. 2-4 • Grosse Pointe Farms

Shop from 22 vendors selling clothes, home items, fine jewelry, sustainable cashmere and more, proceeds benefit local children and families in need, preview party with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and raffle from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 2, then regular hours 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. with cocktails for purchase after 4 p.m. Oct. 3 and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with buffet lunch for purchase Oct. 4, Grosse Pointe Club, 6 Berkshire Place, taubeta.org

Read more: Find gifts while giving back during Tau Beta’s Fall Market

