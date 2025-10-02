Detroit Zoo brings on the spooky vibes this October

A young boy dressed as a skeleton rides the carousel during a previous Zoo Boo at the Detroit Zoo.

Photo provided by the Detroit Zoological Society

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published October 2, 2025

Thousands of families attend the Zoo Boo each year. Photo provided by the Detroit Zoological Society

ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoo is preparing for a spooky season full of pumpkins and halloween-themed fun during the Zoo Boo event.

The Zoo Boo, presented by Corewell Health Children’s, has multiple dates throughout the month of October: Oct. 4-5, 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26. Each day the installation is open from 4 to 9:30 p.m. The Zoo Boo takes place only in the front half of the zoo.

During the event, participants will be able to see the “fun-kin” displays — fun elaborate and illuminated displays that set the spooky mood.

Participants can also expect treat stations for trick-or-treating, live strolling performers and interactive entertainment, hands-on learning opportunities, Halloween-themed face painting, themed photo stops, character meet and greets, and a seasonal market experience by Blakes with fresh cider and doughnuts for purchase. Twenty percent of proceeds from the Blakes purchases will support animal conservation.

Megan Gregg, senior events manager of the Detroit Zoo, said that the Zoo Boo has some additions to the displays this year.

“This year’s Zoo Boo has some exciting new additions, including enhanced entertainment throughout the zoo footprint, new pumpkin displays and fresh fall-themed photo opportunities throughout the zoo,” she said.

Each year, the event attracts thousands of families to the zoo.

“Zoo Boo has become a beloved tradition for families across metro Detroit. It’s a festive way to celebrate Halloween and all things fall that brings the community together in a unique setting,” Gregg said. “Whether it’s families coming year after year or new families discovering it for the first time, there’s a sense of joy and nostalgia that makes it really special.”

The Zoo Boo is sponsored by Corewell Health Children’s, but the event does not raise money for the hospital.

“Corewell Health Children’s is the presenting sponsor of Zoo Boo, and we are incredibly grateful for their support, which helps make this beloved family tradition possible,” said Sarah Culton, Detroit Zoological Society communications manager. “While Zoo Boo is full of Halloween fun, it’s also a celebration with purpose. Every ticket sold supports the Zoo, our mission and the animals and habitats we strive to protect at home and around the world.”

Zoo Boo continues to cultivate an environment of excitement each year.

“People should be excited about the magical atmosphere we have created this year. From the creatively decorated trick-or-treat trails to the live entertainment,” she said. “Whether you’re coming for the costumes, the doughnuts or just the fall fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets for the Zoo Boo range from $21 to $25 and can only be purchased online at detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-boo. All ages 2 and older need a ticket.

There are a few options for add-on activities like a dinner buffet for $23; cider and doughnuts for $8; and an attraction add-on that includes a 15-minute 4D film experience with 3D and special effects or a ride on the carousel for $3-$6.