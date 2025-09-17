Find gifts while giving back during Tau Beta’s Fall Market

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published September 17, 2025

The 2025 Tau Beta Fall Market co-chairs are Lindsay Brock and Andrea Powers. Photo provided by Tau Beta

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Consumers can shop conscientiously during Tau Beta’s Fall Market Oct. 2-4 at the normally private Grosse Pointe Club in Grosse Pointe Farms, knowing that event proceeds will help local children and families in need.

“Each year, the proceeds from the Fall Market allow us to continue supporting the Tau Beta Center for Literacy and the Center for Discovery at the Children’s Center,” Tau Beta President Debbie Minanov said in a press release. “These funds make a real difference by helping to provide essentials through the food pantry, creating enriching summer programs, and ensuring families can share a holiday meal through our annual Turkey Drive. Beyond this work, Tau Beta members are also able to recognize and support other deserving organizations through our grant program. We are proud to carry forward the Tau Beta mission of helping children and families shape their own futures.”

This year’s market is helmed by co-chairs Lindsay Brock and Andrea Powers, with Tina Craparotta and Patti Theros serving as patron chairs.

“We have so many great vendors, both returning favorites (and) new vendors,” said Powers, of Grosse Pointe Farms. “We’re excited to give them the opportunity to exhibit and give people the opportunity to do some holiday shopping.”

Get first dibs on the goods during the Preview Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2. Tickets cost $100 per person in advance or $125 at the door. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served, and there will be a raffle for prizes from local businesses, at a cost of $25 for one ticket or $100 for five tickets.

“The preview party is so much fun,” Powers said.

Market hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Cocktails are available for purchase after 4 p.m. Oct. 3, while attendees can purchase a buffet lunch Oct. 4. A separate raffle will take place during the market. The Grosse Pointe Club’s location on Lake St. Clair makes it a scenic and serene spot to shop.

“We have vendors from all over the country who come,” said Brock, of Grosse Pointe Farms. “We try to cover different price points, too.”

This year, there are 22 vendors selling everything from clothing and items for the home to fine jewelry and sustainable cashmere.

New vendors include Ace of Clubs Golf Co., of Wyandotte, which offers custom leather golf accessories; Lulu & Merie, of Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, known for their personalized gifts and paper goods; Happiness & Co., of Shelby Township, which sells nontoxic candles and sprays; and Walker & Wade, of Palm Beach, Florida, which sells beach-to-table resort clothing made in Bali.

Returnees include Brackish, of Charleston, South Carolina, known for handcrafted feather accessories for men and women; Pearly Vine, of New Albany, Ohio, which sells classic women’s clothing with colorful accents; Quix Chocolate, of Ferndale, a boutique Belgian chocolatier; Daniella Ortiz, of Palm Beach, Florida, which will offer high-end leather purses handmade in Argentina; and Whitehead Studios, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, which features one-of-a-kind holiday ornaments, topiaries, home décor and more.

“We selected an assortment of vendors very thoughtfully … to make sure we had variety,” Powers said.

Brock said shoppers won’t find these items on Amazon or at department stores, either.

“Every year is different and unique and special,” Brock said.

Tau Beta members house and feed the out-of-town vendors to make their journeys less stressful.

The advantages of Fall Market are many, including seeing the colors and quality in person and being able to ask knowledgeable, reputable vendors about the goods they’re selling.

“To me, there’s no substitute for being able to touch and feel the merchandise,” Powers said. “Not only is this a social event, but it’s a chance to support small businesses and see these things in person that are unique.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Tau Beta’s annual market, which started in 2005 as a spring event and was later moved to fall.

Besides The Children’s Center of Detroit — where Tau Beta members volunteer their time as well as raise funds — Tau Beta supports other local nonprofits through its grants program.

“We enjoy giving back to our community,” Brock said.

Tau Beta grants are funded by an endowment, while Fall Market supports the Children’s Center, which focuses on improving the mental and emotional well-being of at-risk children and families.

Fall Market sees gross sales of roughly $160,000 to $250,000 annually, Powers said.

Powers and Brock said they couldn’t put together Fall Market without the many Tau Beta volunteers who manage different aspects of the event.

Vendors take different payment methods, with most accepting electronic payments and credit cards, and some accepting Venmo. For the entry fee, Tau Beta will also accept cash or checks.

Shoppers are invited to reconnect with friends and neighbors while they find treasures for themselves and the special people in their lives.

“Not only is this a community-building event, but it’s something that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of metro Detroit families,” Powers said. “It’s just a great ongoing tradition. We want people to just come out and enjoy it.”

The Grosse Pointe Club — also known as “The Little Club” — is located at 6 Berkshire Place in Grosse Pointe Farms, behind Grosse Pointe Memorial Church. For advance preview party tickets or more information, visit taubeta.org.