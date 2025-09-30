Fall Festival returns to Ferndale for another year

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published September 30, 2025

The annual Ferndale Fall Festival will once again take place at Martin Road Park Oct. 4. File photo by Liz Carnegie

FERNDALE — The fall season has officially arrived in Michigan, which means it’s time for another Ferndale Fall Festival.

The annual Ferndale Fall Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Detroit Curling Club in Martin Road Park, 1615 E. Lewiston Ave.

The event is known for its wide variety of fall offerings, including hayrides, pony rides, bounce houses, pumpkin painting and a trick-or-treat trail.

“I truly enjoy the vibe that the community brings to the Fall Fest,” Parks and Recreation Director LaReina Wheeler said. “Everyone is there having a great time enjoying one another and enjoying all of the activities that we provide.”

New to this year’s Fall Festival is a partnership with B. Nektar Meadery to offer spirits and mocktails.

“We’re also having some additional activities that also cater to adults, which include a line dance class,” she said. “We’ll also be having horseshoes and cornhole, among tug-of-war and potato sack races that involve the entire family. So, we are really expanding our reach to offer more activities that are inclusive to all ages.”

Returning also this year is the annual bake sale from the Ferndale Senior Group, which offers cookies, brownies, loaf cakes and other baked goods.

The money from the bake sale is later used to help fund speakers and luncheons for the seniors, said Ferndale Senior Group President Jeannie Davis.

Davis said her favorite part of the event is watching the kids enjoy and experience everything around them, especially the hayrides.

“It’s so spread out and it’s so much fun watching the kids with their costumes,” she said. “A couple of us go and get our faces painted right away, and just watching everybody having fun, the parents shepherding their little kids in and then getting them all sugared up and trying to control them.”

Wristbands cost $8 through Oct. 1 and $10 afterward. Children ages 1 and under are able to enter for free. To register or learn more about the event, visit bit.ly/ferndalefallfestival2025.