The Friday Five — Oct. 16-19

C&G Newspapers | Published October 15, 2025

1. Clawson Trick or Treat Trail

Oct. 18 • Clawson

Also performances by Detroit Circus Co. and strolling magician from Wunderground Magic Shop, costumes encouraged, doughnuts and cider provided, 6-7:30 p.m., Clawson City Park, 935 N. Custer Ave., cityofclawson.com

Also nearby:

Royal Oak Spooktacular

Includes trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, DJ, magic show, face painting, kids costume parade and contest, free treats and more, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 19, Centennial Commons, 204 S. Troy St., royaloakchamber.com

2. Tank dedication

Oct. 17 • Eastpointe

See ceremony for newly-displayed M8 armored gun system vehicle, 2 p.m., front lawn of Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society Museum, 16600 Stephens Road, also Cars and Coffee event the following day, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 18, plus free admission all weekend, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18 and noon-4 p.m. Oct. 19, mimths.org, YouTube

3. 'All 4 Emma' comedy fundraiser

Oct. 18 • Warren

Benefit for girl in need of right kidney transplant, previously had tumor and left kidney removed following stage three renal cancer diagnosis last December, show hosted by nonprofit Comedy 4 Cancer features Bob Phillips, Peggy Beattie and Andy Genitti, also spaghetti dinner, gift basket raffles, 50-50 and cash bar, 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.), Bishop Murphy Knights of Columbus, 22040 Ryan Road, comedy4cancer.com

4. Roseland Park Cemetery tours

Oct. 18 • Berkley

Self-guided but with volunteer historians sharing strories at some gravesites, 1-4 p.m., 29001 Woodward Ave., rain date Oct. 19, event benefits Berkley Historical Museum, (248) 658-3335, museum@berkleymi.gov

5. Theater/live music

Oct. 16-19 • Various locations

‘Beetlejuice Jr.’

Musical based on Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy-horror film, performed by Junior Actors of Ridgedale, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18-19, Ridgedale Players, 205 W. Long Lake Road in Troy, continues Oct. 24-26, ridgedaleplayers.com

‘Sense and Sensibility’

Theatrical version of Jane Austen novel set in late 1700s England, presented by Grosse Pointe South High School’s Pointe Players, 7 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 11 Grosse Pointe Blvd. in Grosse Pointe Farms, demarcd@gpschools.org

‘Steel Magnolias’

Play about six women who share laughter, tears and strength in Louisiana hair salon, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, macombcenter.com



‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Nicely Theatre Group performs musical about Jewish family battling antisemitism, changing norms and traditions in early 1900s Russia, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Oct. 19, The Berman Center for the Performing Arts in The J, 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield, continues Oct. 24-26, nicelytheatregroup.org



‘Symphony Spooktacular’ concert

Performance by Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra, audience encouraged to wear costumes, 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 17, Royal Oak Middle School, 709 N. Washington Ave., season continues Dec. 5, March 13 and May 8, royaloakorchestra.com

Bonus: Macomb County HarvestFest

Oct. 18-19 • Sterling Heights

Includes trick or treat stations, hayrides, bird and reptile shows, pumpkin patch, inflatables, princesses and superheroes, petting zoo, movies, live music, games, food trucks and more, also bring items for Gleaners Community Food Bank, noon- 5 p.m., pavilion at Freedom Hill County Park, 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, harvestfestevents.com

