New tank dedication Oct. 17

The Michigan Military Technical and Historical Society will hold a tank dedication Oct. 17 for its new 20-ton tank monument.

Photo by Dr. Oleg Sapunkov

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 14, 2025

EASTPOINTE — The Michigan Military Technical and Historical Society’s 20-ton tank monument has arrived.

The public is invited to a tank dedication at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the museum, located at 16600 Stephens Road.

The vehicle, an M8 armored gun system, was an American light tank concept designed to replace the M551 Sheridan, a MIMTHS press release states.

“Developed in the 1980s, the M8 shares design lineage with the Cadillac Gage Stingray prototype, which was engineered in Warren, Michigan,” the press release states. “The museum’s collection already includes extensive archival materials on the Stingray project — making this addition a perfect fit for its mission to preserve Michigan’s military manufacturing heritage.”

In September 2025, the museum received the tank on loan from the U.S. Army Static Display Program. The vehicle was transported from Warren to the museum’s front lawn and placed on a custom concrete pad.

“A tank is more than metal and machinery — it’s a rolling piece of history,” Michigan Military Technical and Historical Society President Chris Causley said. “Having the tank on our front lawn — it’s not just a display, it’s an invitation for people to stop, learn, and connect with Michigan’s rich military history.”

In celebration of the new tank admission to the museum will be free the weekend of Oct. 17. The hours are noon to 3 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Museum organizers have wanted a tank for its collection. In honor of the dedication weekend, the museum will also host its popular Cars and Coffee event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 18. Visitors are invited to bring their classic cars and enjoy coffee and doughnuts with the other car buffs.

To view the tank’s arrival and final drive, go to the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society YouTube page.