Clawson and Royal Oak to host 2 trick-or-treating events

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published September 29, 2025

ROYAL OAK/CLAWSON — The Royal Oak and Clawson communities are gearing up for a scary good October with the annual Royal Oak Spooktacular and Clawson Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Clawson Youth Assistance will host the annual Trick or Treat Trail from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in Clawson City Park, 935 N. Custer Ave., near West Elmwood Avenue.

Children are encouraged to wear a costume while they stroll the woodchip trail in the park, where they can trick or treat at stations hosted by local businesses and groups. Participants should bring their own bags for candy.

Doughnuts and cider will be provided by Clawson Parks, Recreation and Senior Services and Clawson Youth Assistance in the pavilion following trick-or-treating.

“We have up to 2,000 kids attending; when the weather is nice, families are outside,” said County Commissioner Penny Luebs, president of Clawson Youth Assistance. “This is our 16th year of hosting the Trick or Treat Trail at Clawson City Park. People line up beginning in the parking lot with the line following the fence line of the football field, and some families pride themselves on being first in line and arrive at 5 p.m.”

New to the Trick or Treat Trail this year, according to Luebs, will be the performances by the Detroit Circus Co. that will be entertaining people who are waiting in line. There is also going to be a strolling magician from Wunderground Magic Shop.

“I love to see the excitement and smiles on everyone’s face as they walk the woodchip trail to see the decorated sites while they trick or treat,” Luebs said. “I also love the relationships we have built with our businesses and community groups who return year after year.”

The event is free, and parking is free. There will be no parking in the Clawson City Park parking lot from 3 to 8 p.m. for the safety of the children.

“Families will be amazed at the variety and different decorations at each site. It is also a chance for a practice run at getting your costume right and seeing the imagination of all the wonderful costumes kids and adults are wearing,” Luebs said.

For more information on the Clawson Trick or Treat Trail, visit cityofclawson.com.

The 42nd annual Spooktacular in Royal Oak is bringing the Halloween vibes to Centennial Commons again this year with some exciting festivities and plenty of candy for all to enjoy.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Centennial Commons, 204 S. Troy St., kids and families will gather for the free alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating, and other festivities.

“We expect and prepare for hundreds of kids to join us in the streets of downtown and Centennial Commons. This year marks the 42nd annual Spooktacular in Royal Oak, and we encourage families to dress up with their kids for a safe, festive event,” said Heather Zeller, Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce director of events and communications.

The event will include trick-or-treating from 1 to 4 p.m. where kids can go to various downtown businesses and collect candy.

“New to this year, members of Stagecrafters’ production of ‘Frozen’ will join us for a mini song showcase, followed by a meet and greet with the cast in Centennial Commons from 3 to 3:45 p.m.,” Zeller said.

From 1 to 5 p.m., there will be a DJ playing spooky tunes, a magic show, face painting, a Royal Oak Fire Department truck, a kids costume parade and contest, and free treats for the kids in attendance.

For more information on the Spooktacular, visit royaloakchamber.com.