Ridgedale Players present ‘Beetlejuice Jr.’

Members of the Ridgedale Players are preparing their next play — the horror-comedy musical “Beetlejuice Jr.” — for Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 24-26.

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 15, 2025

TROY — The Ridgedale Players are celebrating the Halloween season with its musical “Beetlejuice Jr.” — a family-friendly stage adaptation of the classic film “Beetlejuice.”

The play will be held Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 24-26 at the Ridgedale Players’ theater, 205 W. Long Lake Road. Friday shows start at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday shows start at 2 p.m.

The musical is based on the 1988 horror-comedy movie directed by Tim Burton. It features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and a script by Scott Brown and Anthony King. While the musical features similar plot points to the original film, there are some changes to the story.

Following the death of Lydia Deetz’s mother, she moves into a new home with her father Charles and potential stepmother Delia. Lydia later finds that the house is haunted by its previous owners Barbara and Adam Maitland, as well as the demon Beetlejuice, which leads to a mix of darkly funny situations that bring the living and dead together.

“‘Beetlejuice’ has gotten kind of popular recently,” said Kris Wright, show director with the Ridgedale Players. “The Broadway musical coming out a couple of years ago really made it a lot more popular within the theater community. All the kids really knew it.”

The musical also features the beloved songs “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “Jump in the Line (Shake Senora)” by Harry Belafonte, which were present in the movie.

“Beetlejuice Jr.” is a cleaner version of the 2018 musical that tones down some of the raunchier moments while maintaining the core of the original.

“It actually became available a year ago and the second it was available, we jumped on it,” Wright said. “Being available for a junior version, we knew we had to do it.”

Wright has been at Ridgedale since 2018. He has been involved with community theater since he was 12. He said “Beetlejuice Jr.” has been especially enjoyable.

“They are having so much fun,” Wright said. “It’s great to see them enjoy the source material and enjoy performing it.”

Rynah Mehta plays Lydia Deetz, a peculiar teenager who is dealing with many changes in her life, like the loss of her mother and her father’s new relationship.

Mehta has done shows with her school and other community theaters, although she’s only been in one other show at Ridgedale.

“It’s been really lovely,” Mehta said. “I get to work alongside so many talented actors and actresses, and the Ridgedale family is just so supportive.”

Carter Phillips plays Beetlejuice, a demon with a lot of jokes and scares. The antagonist of the play, Beetlejuice sets the show in motion.

This will be Phillips’ sixth or seventh show with Ridgedale. He has also done a few shows outside of Ridgedale.

“I love the crew and the cast,” Phillips said. “It’s such a great community, and everyone here is loving and cares for each other and will help each other a long way.”

For more information visit ridgedaleplayers.com.