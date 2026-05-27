The Friday Five — May 28-31

C&G Newspapers | Published May 27, 2026

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1. Outdoor festivals

May 28-31 • Various locations

Greater Rochester Heritage Festival

Includes pioneer-inspired games and activities, Civil War reenactors, vintage base ball game, fishing derby, petting farm, live music, classic car show, bike parade, hot dog eating contest, Children’s Library Garden activity and more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 30 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 31, Rochester Municipal Park, 400 Sixth St., see full schedule at facebook.com/downtown.rochester

Read more: Grant funds new children’s activity during Greater Rochester Heritage Festival



Village Fair • Birmingham

Includes rides, games and food, 2-9 p.m. May 28 and noon-9 p.m. May 29-31, Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., and surrounding streets, downtownbirmingham.com/do/village-fair



Summerfest • Birmingham

Family-friendly event includes live music by The April Tini Quinte, food and desserts, activities, crafts, and games, 3-5:30 p.m. May 30, north parking lot of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 E. 14 Mile Road, enter off 14 Mile or Melton roads, (248) 646-6100 (ext. 106)



Center Line Independence Festival

Includes beer tent, food, live music and bounce houses/foam parties May 29-31, line dancing and fireworks May 30, and petting farm, dog show and wrestling May 31, Memorial Park, 25355 Lawrence Ave., also carnival May 29-31, 10 Mile Road between Campbell and Tallman avenues, free parking and shuttle to both locations at parking lot of Mopar, 26311 Lawrence Ave., see times at centerlinefestival.org



Ferndale Pride

Free event supporting LGBTQAI+ community includes 220-plus vendors, live music, drag shows, Reading with Royalty, food and drinks, children’s area, and more, 12:30-10 p.m. May 30, held along West Nine Mile Road from Woodward Avenue to Livernois Street and parts of Planavon and Allen streets, ferndalepride.com

Read more: Ferndale Pride celebrates sweet 16 for annual festival



The Paradise Eve • Madison Heights

Free event presented by Madison Heights Human Relations and Equity Commission, decorate lantern from 5-7 p.m. May 30 (can also take home), eat authentic Asian food from 5-9 p.m., see cultural performances from 7-8 p.m. and watch fashion show from 8-9 p.m., Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, Facebook

2. Oak Park Farmers Market

May 31 • Oak Park

"Sneak peek" from 1-5 p.m., Oak Park Community Center Grounds, 14300 Oak Park Blvd., market continues from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 25 at same location, then runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays July 2-Nov. 19 at new site, Oak Park Event Hub, 14100 Oak Park Blvd., facebook.com/opfarmersmarket

3. Michigan Vintage Pyrex Spring Swap and Sale

May 30 • St. Clair Shores

Find 60-plus tables with dishware, kitchenware, linens, clothing, glassware, furniture, collectibles and vintage-inspired hand-made goods, free admission, also hot dogs and snacks for sale, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Bruce Post #1146, 28404 Jefferson Ave., Facebook

Read more: Pyrex Swap delights vintage vendors, enthusiasts



Looking for treasures in Oakland County?

Granny's Attic Sale

10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 30, Royal Oak Historical Society and Museum, 1411 Webster Road, facebook.com/royaloakhistoricalsociety

4. Huntington Woods Homes Tour

May 31 • Huntington Woods

Visit five unique local homes, for ages 16 and older, 1-5 p.m. (pick up ticket and map from 12:30-4 p.m.), starts at Huntington Woods Recreation Center, 26325 Scotia Road, presented by Huntington Woods Women’s League with proceeds supporting Berkley High School scholarship fund, charitable organizations for women and children, and community programs, hwwl.org

5. Theater and music

May 28-31 • Various locations

‘Head Over Heels’

Musical comedy about 16th century royal family whose journey to save kingdom leads to mistaken identities, rebellious romance and self-discovery — all to the soundtrack of 1980s pop-rock band The Go-Go's, 8 p.m. May 29-31, outdoor Greek Theatre behind St. Dunstan’s Playhouse, 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills, continues June 4, 5, 7, 12 and 13, stdunstanstheatre.com

Read more: Outdoor theater to perform jukebox musical



‘Disney’s Newsies the Musical’

Performance by Stagecrafters Main Stage, 7:30 p.m. May 29-30 and 2 p.m. May 31, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, continues June 4-7 and 11-14, stagecrafters.org



‘Always a Bridesmaid’

Comedy about friends who vow to always be in one another’s wedding — even 30 years later, 7:30 p.m. May 28-29, 6 pm. May 30, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. May 31, Meadow Brook Theatre (room 207 in Wilson Hall on campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester, continues on select times and dates until June 21, mbtheatre.com



‘Frat Rat’

Original dramedy about recently reinstated co-ed fraternity that risks permanent shutdown when candidates for next president refuse to follow rules, 8 p.m. May 29-30 and 3 p.m. May 30, Planet Ant Black Box, 2357 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, continues June 5-7 and 12-13, planetant.com



Portrait of America concert

Celebrate 250th anniversary of country with songs that caputure major moments and iconic melodies, performers include Ferndale Community Concert Band, M-1 Jazz Collective and Plymouth Fife & Drum Corps, 3 p.m. May 31, Ferndale High School, 881 Pinecrest Drive, free but donations appreciated, fcconcertband.org



Hog Wild on the Keys

Fundraiser for Rochester Rotary Club includes pig roast and entertainment by Brian Griffin’s Dueling Pianos, 5:30-9 p.m. May 29, Rochester Community House, 816 Ludlow Ave. in Rochester, tinyurl.com/24kr8wn7

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.