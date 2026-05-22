Roseville community members test the waters at new splash pad

Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor, left; Michelle Rollinger Kauffold, center; and Roseville City Manager Ryan Monroe pose for photos just after the ribbon cutting for the new splash pad May 19.

Photos by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 22, 2026

Ariel Kue, 7, and Princeton Kue, 9, wait for the dump bucket at the splash pad ribbon cutting May 19 in Roseville.

After waiting patiently, here comes the big splash.

Princeton Kue, 9, and Ariel Kue, 7, run away after the dump bucket drenched them.

ROSEVILLE — The city is making a splash.

On the evening of May 19, a ribbon cutting was held to dedicate the new splash pad at Rollinger Park, formerly known as Rotary Park, located at 29571 Utica Road.

The ribbon cutting was held just after a thunderstorm blew through town.

Residents will have to wait a few more days to splash around, though. The splash pad officially will open to the public on Memorial Day, May 25. It will be open the same hours as the park, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City Manager Ryan Monroe said residents have asked for a splash pad for years, especially after St. Clair Shores installed one. The splash pad cost was just under $1 million dollars and funding came from the $20 million bond that taxpayers passed in November 2023. The bond is funding a number of updates throughout the city.

“Our residents were very generous to pass and renew a bond that’s allowed us to do a lot of improvements here in the city of Roseville, including this splash pad, this park, our Fire Department, our library, Police Department, court, City Hall,” Monroe said. “It’s an opportunity we’ve had to improve all facilities for our residents.”

Many city officials, employees and residents attended the ribbon cutting, as did Michelle Rollinger Kauffold and many members of her family. Rollinger Park is named in honor of her dad, George, and sister, Maggie. Both served on various city boards for many years.

“Growing up in Roseville, everybody attends all the parks in Roseville. To think your name is going to be on a park is absolutely unthinkable,” Kauffold said.

Kauffold, a retired Roseville Community Schools educator, said her dad and mom, Melanie Quinkert-Rollinger, were active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

“My father found his calling through the youth basketball program back in 1966. He was the first one to raise his hand for Pierce Elementary. He was the coach, and from there it spiraled on,” Kauffold said. “Maggie immediately followed in his footsteps when they started doing basketball at the new rec center. She and my dad would sell candy and tickets every day for the basketball games.

“My dad was charter treasurer for the Roseville Optimist Club and Maggie followed in his footsteps with that. I know they are all smiling, even though a little bit of rumbling of thunder I think would be my mom saying, ‘You people are behind schedule,’” she joked. “Maggie spent her career in Roseville working at Christian Financial and the Blue Bell Mattress Co. Maggie was chosen as citizen of the year in 2018, the Macomb County outstanding volunteer in 2024, and was involved in the (Roseville) Citizens Advisory Committee until her passing in 2025.”

George died in 2009. Nickel & Saph Inc. Insurance Agency, based in Mount Clemens, will donate a statue to the park in honor of the family. The Roseville Optimist Club also will donate a commemorative plaque telling the history of the Rollinger family. Monroe said an opening/rebranding event will be held in the summer regarding the park name change.

City Council member Bill Shoemaker earned the distinction of being the first person to try out the new splash pad. Wearing swim trunks and a T-shirt, he got waterlogged walking through the geyser and ground sprays. He even braved the dump bucket that is shaped like a rose.

“It was good,” Shoemaker said. “It was an honor to be the first one on the splash pad.”

Not far behind were Ariel Kue, 7, and Princeton Kue, 9, who are the children of state Rep. Mai Xiong, D-Warren. They skipped through the sprinklers, tested the water jets and giggled while patiently waiting for the dump bucket.

Mark May grew up in Roseville and knew the Rollinger family very well.

“I was at their house every day,” May said. “I wouldn’t have made it through childhood without them.”

He described the new splash pad as “fabulous.”

“It’s nice to see Roseville get something important like this,” May said.

Roseville resident Laurie Amalfitano agreed.

“It’s amazing. I think the kids in the neighborhood are truly going to have a lot of fun. This is going to be beautiful for the residents,” Amalfitano said. “This is the first park in the city that has this type of water park for the kids.”



