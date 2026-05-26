Van Dyke selects new superintendent

Van Dyke Public Schools Superintendent Piper Bognar, left, retires June 30. At the district’s May 21 Board of Education meeting, the school board voted 6-0 to appoint Major Mickens as the district’s new superintendent. He will begin July 1.

Photo by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published May 26, 2026

WARREN — During its superintendent search, the Van Dyke Public Schools Board of Education started with 22 candidates, narrowed the field down from there and ultimately chose the district’s new leader.

At their May 21 meeting, board members voted 6-0 to appoint Major Mickens as the district’s new superintendent. Board Vice President Jecinda Jones-Bettie was absent.

The first official day for Mickens is set for July 1. The educator attended the meeting with his wife Felicia and 13-year-old daughter Maya.

“I’m from Roseville, so I’ve been around for a long time. I’ve heard nothing but fantastic things about the district. When I was in high school in wrestling, we got beat up by Lincoln all the time,” Mickens said, in an admission that made attendees chuckle. “I see some familiar faces in the crowd. I’m just super excited.”

Upon his appointment, Mickens shook hands with all the board members and the central administrative staff at the meeting.

“I appreciate all of you,” Mickens said. “Thank you, guys, for bringing me on board. I know I have a lot to learn, but I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

When going through the selection process, Board President Ivan Thomas said Mickens “rose to the top.”

“You really stuck out,” Thomas said. “We really appreciated the thought, the insight, the vigor, just the excitement that you brought. Looking forward to working with you. The board is excited. The district is excited and energized, so welcome aboard.”

The selection of Mickens comes after Superintendent Piper Bognar announced her retirement earlier this year. Bognar, who has been in education for 30 years, served as Van Dyke superintendent for nine years. Her last day with the district is June 30.

Bognar will stay around for now to help Mickens get acclimated. At the meeting, she made a presentation that highlighted many of the accomplishments the district made over the years.

“I want this to really illustrate that nothing that has happened has been done by just me. There is nothing that can be done without collaboration and without partnership,” Bognar said. “It’s really been a wonderful ride. I wanted to do this before my last board meeting because I think that would be a little too emotional.”

“Thank you Superintendent Bognar for your dedication and guidance in the district. It was fantastic to hear of all of the accomplishments and points of pride during your tenure,” Board Treasurer Timothy A. Jones II said. “And, then again, welcome to our new Superintendent Major Mickens. Welcome to Van Dyke.”

Bognar first came to the district in 2010 and was a McKinley Elementary School principal, turnaround director, and assistant superintendent of curriculum before becoming superintendent. Prior to Van Dyke, Bognar worked for 14 years in the Taylor School District and for 1 1/2 years in the Ferndale Public Schools district.

On May 21, school officials also recognized the district’s top academic seniors, the Lincoln High School student government team, the National Honor Society seniors, the Extra Credit Union art show participants and Early College, Dual Enrollment, and General Motors intern program students. Retirees and teachers who achieved tenure with the district also were also recognized.

Call Staff Writer at Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.