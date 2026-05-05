Grant funds new children’s activity during Greater Rochester Heritage Festival

A child tries out an activity during a past Greater Rochester Heritage Days Festival.

Photo provided by the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Holden Farm

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published May 5, 2026

ROCHESTER — Youth in the area can participate in a free historical activity during the Greater Rochester Heritage Festival in Rochester Municipal Park May 30-31.

The Stoney Creek Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was recently awarded a portion of $1 million divided up for Michigan history projects as part of round two of the America250MI History Grant Program.

Led by the Historical Society of Michigan and the Michigan History Center, the grant program funds local history projects, events and educational programs across the state using funds appropriated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources by the state Legislature.

“Michigan is defined by generations of hardworking people who contributed diverse chapters to our collective story of what it means to be Americans and Michiganders,” Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center, said in a statement. “Last June, the first round of the program awarded more than 50 projects around the state. As we start to see those efforts move toward completion, it’s exciting to anticipate Round 2 projects getting underway — all in commemoration of our nation’s 250th anniversary.”

Locally, the Stoney Creek Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will use the funding to support a Children’s Liberty Garden activity during this year’s Greater Rochester Heritage Days Festival.

“This is a combined effort with a focus on conservation and native planting, indigenous folks in our area during the time of its founding, and the Rochester founders themselves,” said Sarah Helferich, America 250 Chair Stoney Creek Chapter NSDAR.

DAR chapters across the nation are planting Liberty Gardens to promote conservation and preserve local heritage. Helferich said these efforts are part of the DAR’s commitment to protecting the environment while celebrating national history.

Indigenous people, Helferich said, played a major role in helping Rochester founders learn how to be self-sustaining.

“Through history and through the records and documents we have, we now know that the indigenous folks actually assisted the founders in finding waterways and basically showed them the sweetspots of Rochester and how they could be self-sustaining here in Rochester themselves,” she said.

The Children’s Library Garden activity, offered in partnership with the Rochester Pollinators, will allow youth to choose a native plant to plant in a cup and bring home to plant at home.

“We discussed what plants looked like here 250 years ago and if we are still utilizing some of those native plants,” Helferich said. “Is this why we’re seeing a huge decrease in some of our insect populations?”

The activity will also allow kids to cultivate and grow their own seedlings to solidify the importance of native plantings and take home a historical coloring book to reinforce what was taught.

“When you pair an activity with what you’re teaching, you reach a broader audience,” Helferich explained.

America250 is an initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, culminating July 4, 2026. Led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, it aims to engage Americans through nationwide events, honoring the country’s history, diversity and future.