Suspect pleads guilty in vandalism case

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published June 12, 2026

LEFT: Benjamin Parris. RIGHT: Michael Walker.

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STERLING HEIGHTS — Two out-of-state men accused of spreading offensive graffiti in Sterling Heights earlier this year are taking different paths forward through the court system.

According to a Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office news release, 19-year-old Benjamin Parris, of Greenville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty as charged June 1 to two counts of malicious destruction of property ($1,000 or more but less than $20,000) and two counts of conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property ($1,000 or more but less than $20,000) before Judge Jennifer Faunce in Macomb County Circuit Court. He is set to be sentenced by Faunce on July 14.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Michael Walker, of Nampa, Idaho, waived his right to a preliminary exam June 5 before visiting Judge Denis Leduc in 41A District Court in Sterling Heights. He is scheduled to be arraigned before Faunce in Macomb County Circuit Court on June 22.

Walker is charged with four counts of malicious destruction of property ($1,000 or more but less than $20,000); two counts of conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property ($1,000 or more but less than $20,000) and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Each charge is a five-year felony.

The alleged acts of vandalism occurred April 19 near the Van Dyke Expressway and Canal Road, where police responded to reports of individuals spray-painting property. The investigation alleged that multiple locations, including a fence, roadway infrastructure, and nearby commercial properties were defaced with swastikas, antisemitic messages, and other graffiti.

“I am pleased that this matter is moving toward a resolution and finality,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement. “My office is committed to holding accountable those accused of engaging in unlawful conduct and will continue working to safeguard the residents and communities of Macomb County.”

It was not clear at press time whether Parris and Walker were represented by attorneys.