Eastpointe’s Cruisin’ Gratiot drives into town June 9-13

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 29, 2026

There will be several car shows June 9-13 for the annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot. The cruising event will happen June 13 on Gratiot Avenue between Eight Mile and 10 Mile roads. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

EASTPOINTE — Start your engines for the 27th annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot June 9-13.

Vintage vehicles will flex their muscles, adorn the pavement and bring back the golden days of the automobile. Shiny chrome, oversized steering wheels, tailfins and fuzzy dice hanging from rearview mirrors will make it feel like the 1950s all over again.

“I’m excited to see what happens this year,” said Steve Upton, Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot Inc. president. “We’re hoping for good weather and a great time. It’s a fun day for cruising. It’s fun for the community. We hope for a great turnout.”

Upton himself is a car enthusiast.

“I was an auto tech for 25 years. I used to have a muscle car back in the day,” he said. “I had some nice ones in my late teens and early 20s.”

In previous years, classic car drivers needed a special pass to drive in the cruise-only lane. The cruise committee has done away with that, and all lanes are open for cruisers.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church will kick off the festivities with a car show from 4 to 8 p.m. June 9. The church is located at 23000 Gratiot Ave.

Car buffs will have another chance to catch up with a second car show from 4 to 8 p.m. June 10 at First State Bank, 16100 Nine Mile Road.

The camaraderie continues from 4 to 8 p.m. June 11 for a car show at Villa Restaurant, located at 21311 Gratiot Ave.

Car fans can cruise back into town for a car show from 3 to 8 p.m. June 12 at Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant, 24443 Gratiot Ave.

June 13 is the official cruise day where cruisers drive up and down Gratiot between Eight Mile and 10 Mile roads. Committee members have planned several activities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hub will be at Eastpointe High School, 15501 Couzens Ave., near Gratiot Avenue and Nine Mile Road.. Vehicle registration will begin at 9 a.m. The official start of the cruise will be at 10 a.m.

The crowd will gather on the high school grounds at 11 a.m. for the opening ceremonies. As the master of ceremonies, the Rev. Albert Rush, pastor of Eastpointe Immanuel Methodist Church, will welcome everyone.

There will be prayers and a time to remember Diane Reece-Seger, a longtime volunteer who served on the Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot Committee. Reece-Seger passed away Jan. 8. There also will be a food drive. People who donate will have the chance to win a $25 gas card.

DJ Jim Randlett will spin records, and “Screamin’” Scott Randall from 94.7 WCSX will hang with the crowd at Eastpointe High School. On cruise day, spectators who make their way over to Cloverleaf will spot “Meltdown” from 101 WRIF.

While the cars are the stars, the cruise started in 1999 as a way to give back to the community. Money raised through merchandise sales and registration fees benefit several local charities. T-shirts and bags cost $20, and hats cost $25.

In the past, funds have been donated to many nonprofit groups, including the East Detroit Tiger Cats, St. Vincent de Paul, Love Life Family Christian Center, the Eastpointe Lions Club, and the St. Peter’s Lutheran Men’s Club.

At press time, official cruise merchandise would be available for purchase at Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant, Eastpointe High School, First State Bank, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Villa Restaurant.

There will be a judging competition June 13 at the high school. The cost is $15 to enter your car. A VIP cruise package is available for $45 and includes a T-shirt, bag, judging ticket, dash plaque and an “I Cruised Gratiot” street sign. Items may be subject to change. The trophy presentation will be at 4:30 p.m.

And if you’ve ever wanted to judge a classic car show, here’s your chance. Judges are still needed for the car show June 13. Anyone interested can send an email to EM3cruise@gmail.com. Sponsorships are still available for anyone who would like to support the cruise.

For more information on Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot, go to cruisin-gratiot.com.