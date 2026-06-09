Makers’ Market returns to downtown Rochester

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published June 9, 2026

ROCHESTER — The annual Makers’ Market will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 13 on West Fourth Street in downtown Rochester.

The artisanal, open-air vendor show allows guests to experience the unique, handcrafted work of local small businesses while connecting with makers themselves, learning about their craft, and supporting local artisans and entrepreneurs.

“The Makers’ Market has become such a special event because it brings together talented creators from all over the area and gives the community a chance to shop small in a fun and welcoming atmosphere,” Rochester Downtown Development Authority Events and Marketing Coordinator Colette Bockrath said in a statement. “From handmade goods and artwork to specialty foods and home décor, there’s truly something for everyone to discover.”

Vendors will feature a wide variety of handcrafted products, including candles, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, paper goods, textiles, specialty foods, home décor, and more. A full list of vendors can be found at DowntownRochesterMI.com.

In addition to shopping, guests can enjoy live musical performances throughout the day featuring Bob Genter 10 a.m.-noon, Bill Russell 12:30-2:30 p.m., and Jim Hines 3-5 p.m.

For more information, visit DowntownRochesterMI.com.