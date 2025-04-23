The Friday Five — April 24-27

C&G Newspapers | Published April 23, 2025

Advertisement

1. Earth Day events

April 26 • Various locations

Detroit

Features seed-based crafts, "Greening Detroit: Urban Farming in the City” exhibit, storytelling performance by Madelyn Porter from Detroit Public Theatre and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle, 100 Strand Drive, free admission with registration, detroithistorical.org



Hazel Park

Clean up parks in city from 9 a.m.-noon, register at (248) 547-5535, also recycling of paper, electronics, scrap metal and household hazardous waste, plus learn about watershed awareness and Hazel Park Beautification Commission, free lunch included, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Department of Public Works, 24211 Couzens Ave., facebook.com/cityofhp

Read more: Hazel Park holds recycling event, park cleanups in honor of Earth Day



Royal Oak

Oakland County Earth Day includes climate rally and march through downtown Royal Oak from 3-4:30 p.m., also vendor fair with kids section from 4:30-7 p.m., Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, RSVP at turnoaklandcountygreen.com/oakland-county-march

Read more: Royal Oak once again hosts county Earth Day event



Shelby Township

Registration from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road, return to center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for pizza and drinks, “weirdest thing found” contest, certificate of recognition and flower seed packet, facebook.com/theshelbytwp



Warren

Volunteer to pick up litter and beautify city parks, 10 a.m.-noon April 26, May 3 rain date, sign up at cityofwarren.org/events

2. Puppy Parade

April 26 • Utica

Also food truck, vendors, bounce house, Eisenhower High School marching band and special guests, 2-4 p.m., parade starts at Grant Park, 8287 Hahn St., and ends at Pioneer Park, 7505 Hahn St., cityofutica.org

Read more: Utica Puppy Parade to take place this weekend

3. Cultural Fair

April 26 • Rochester Hills

Free event features food, music, dance and other performances from around world, also booths presented by cultural centers, organizations and student-led clubs, noon-3 p.m., Garth Pleasant Arena at Rochester Christian University, 800 W. Avon Road, (248) 841-2463

Read more: Rochester Hills Cultural Fair to share flavors, traditions from around the world

4. Southfield Touch-a-Truck

April 27 • Southfield

Explore semis, fire engines, wreckers, police cruisers, snowplows and more, 1-4 p.m. (no horns or flashing lights during sensory-friendly time from 1-2 p.m.), also food and local departments on site with displays and demonstrations, plus helicopter fly-by around 2:05 p.m., Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road, cityofsouthfield.com

5. Theatrical productions

April 24-27 • Various locations

‘Sister Act’

Musical-comedy about woman put in protective custody in covenant and disguised as nun — even to actual sisters — after witnessing murder, based on hit 1992 movie, presented by The Farmington Players, 8 p.m. April 25-26 and 2 p.m. April 27, The Farmington Players Barn Theater, 32332 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, continues Fridays-Sundays until May 18, farmingtonplayers.org



‘A Doll’s House’

Play about woman whose happy life takes turn after husband’s promotion reveals unforeseen consequence from choice she made in past, 8 p.m. April 25-26 and 2 p.m. April 27, The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple Drive in Walled Lake, continues Fridays-Sundays until May 11, inspiredacting.org

Read more: ‘A Doll’s House’ to open in Walled Lake



‘Mad Gravity’

Play about dinner party that goes from bad to worse when guests — and audience — learn about comet hurtling toward Earth, presented by Rosedale Community Players, 8 p.m. April 25-26 and 2 p.m. April 27, Peace Lutheran Church, 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield, continues Fridays-Sundays until May 10, rosedalecommunityplayers.com



‘Romeo and Juliet’

7:30 p.m. April 24-26 and 2:30 p.m. April 27, Rochester Christian University, 800 W. Avon Road in Rochester Hills, continues May 1-4, rcu.edu/rcu-theatre-music



‘The Rat Pack Lounge’

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. leave heaven to perform one final show on earth, 8 p.m. April 24-25, 6 p.m. April 26, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. April 27, Meadow Brook Theatre (room 207 in Wilson Hall on campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester, continues on select dates until May 18, mbtheatre.com



‘42nd Street’

Celebrate glitz and glamour of Broadway with Warren Woods Drama Club, 7:30 p.m. April 25-26 and 2 p.m. April 27, Warren Woods Middle School, 13400 E. 12 Mile Road, buy.tututix.com/wwdc



‘9 to 5 - The Musical’

Based on 1980 hit movie about three working women who get even with sexist and egotistical boss, presented by senior-only community theater group Heart of the Hills Players, 7 p.m. April 25-26 and 2 p.m. April 27, Anita’s Elite Dance Studio, 37360 Van Dyke Ave. in Sterling Heights, hohplayers.org

Read more: Seniors find friendship, community through theater group



'The Prom: School Edition'

Story about prom being canceled after teen named Emma intends to bring girfriend as date, 7 p.m. April 24-26 and 3 p.m. April 27, Berkley High School, 2325 Catalpa Drive, bedramatickets.com

Read more: Berkley students head to ‘Prom’ for next musical



‘The Little Mermaid’

Musical features students from multiple Grosse Pointe schools, 7 p.m. April 24-25 and 1 and 7 p.m. April 26, Grosse Pointe North High School, 707 Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods, gpsouthchoir.org

Read more: Love is in the air — and the water — in student musical



‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812’

Electropop musical based on section of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace,” 7 p.m. April 24-26 and 2 p.m. April 26-27, Stoney Creek High School, 6755 Sheldon Road in Rochester Hills, stoneycreektheatrecompany.ludus.com/index.php



'Our Town'

Play by Thornton Wilder about two families and their journeys through childhood, adulthood, and realities of life and death, 6:30 p.m. April 25-26 and 2 p.m. April 27, Royal Oak High School, 1500 Lexington Blvd., rohsdrama.com

Read more: ROHS production of ‘Our Town’ explores themes of life and death



'The Wizard of Oz’

Performance by Macomb Ballet Company, 7 p.m. April 25, 1 and 7 p.m. April 26, and 2 p.m. April 27, also sensory-friendly performance at 10 a.m. April 25, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, macombcenter.com, macombballet.org



‘Jurassic Park The Musical’

Parody of 1993 hit movie, 8 p.m. April 25-26 and 3 p.m. April 27, Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, continues Fridays-Sunday until May 10, planetant.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.