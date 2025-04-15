Love is in the air — and the water — in student musical

During a recent rehearsal, Sebastian the crab — played, center, by Syri Ibekwe — has to get away from a group of chefs, played by middle school actors, in Grosse Pointe South High School’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 15, 2025

Costumes and costume pieces for “The Little Mermaid” have been created by retired Brownell teacher Tammie Duffield. Photo provided by Dan DeMarco

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Local audiences are invited to venture “Under the Sea” during an upcoming student production of the popular Disney musical “The Little Mermaid.”

Although the show is being presented by Grosse Pointe South High School, it features students from across the community, including elementary and middle schoolers from public and private schools in the Grosse Pointes.

“The Little Mermaid” will be performed for the general public at 7 p.m. April 24 and 25 and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 26 at the Christian A. Fenton Performing Arts Center at Grosse Pointe North High School in Grosse Pointe Woods. It’s the story of teen mermaid Ariel, who falls in love with a human prince and makes a deal with Ursula, a conniving sea witch, to be able to spend time on land to woo him, despite her father’s insistence that Ariel not interact with humans.

“It’s a large-cast production,” said Dan DeMarco, the show’s director and a teacher at South. “The more sea creatures, sailors, chefs and lily pads you have, the more it (looks like that world). We could really involve the little kids. When we bring in elementary and middle school students for matinees, they’re going to see their peers.”

The cast of approximately 40 includes some roles that are being played by two different actors who will perform in alternating shows.

“That allows more than one student to get an opportunity (to be in the show),” DeMarco said. It also helps in the event that anyone can’t perform because of sudden illness.

The music director is Carolyn Gross. There’s also a student director, Tessa Wieczorek, of Grosse Pointe Park, a South freshman.

“It’s been great seeing it come together,” said Wieczorek, stepping into the director’s role for the first time after working as a stagehand for other productions.

DeMarco said the students on the stage and behind the scenes are working hard to make this a production that audiences will appreciate.

“They’re taking it very seriously,” DeMarco said. “They’re ready to entertain.”

The students have been rehearsing every day since January to prepare.

South junior Ellie Sahutske, of Grosse Pointe Park, and South senior Aliana Ritter, of Grosse Pointe City, both play Ursula.

“For me, Ursula’s always been a dream role,” Ritter said. “I love a good villain.”

Sahutske agreed, saying, “It’s fun to be silly and nasty.”

It was also a chance for her to stretch as a performer.

“It’s different from a lot of the stuff I’ve gotten to do,” Sahutske said.

Seniors Allie Thomas, of Grosse Pointe City, and Jolina Huchingson, of Grosse Pointe Park, play Ariel.

“Playing a Disney princess has always been a dream since I was a little girl,” Thomas said. “The songs are so fun and lighthearted.”

Huchingson said this is a great opportunity as well.

“It’s something everyone knows,” she said of the familiar songs and story. “It’s been fun to put our own spin on it.”

The high schoolers have enjoyed working with younger cast members.

“It’s been fun to be a role model for other kids,” Thomas said.

South sophomores Eden Novack and Sophia Carozza, both of Grosse Pointe Farms, are stage managers. Both also worked on South’s production of “Our Town” but acknowledge that this show is more challenging because of the larger cast and increased number of props.

“We make sure everyone is where they’re supposed to be (onstage) and everyone is where they’re supposed to be backstage,” Carozza said.

The musical includes some songs not in the original animated movie.

The costumes are going to be dazzling. Retired Brownell Middle School English teacher Tammie Duffield volunteered her sewing skills to make them. Thomas said the costumes “are going to be beautiful.”

“She just started making magic,” DeMarco said. “It is light years beyond what I ever could have imagined.”

Whether people have seen “The Little Mermaid” before or this is their first time, DeMarco said they’re in for a treat.

“It’s going to be lively,” DeMarco said. “It’s going to be an underwater fantasy. You’re going to want to stand up and sing along.”

The Christian A. Fenton Performing Arts Center is at Grosse Pointe North High School, 707 Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods. For tickets or more information, visit gpsouthchoir.org.