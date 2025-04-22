Utica Puppy Parade to take place this weekend

The Utica Puppy Parade April 26 from Grant Park to Pioneer Dog Park will have five special guests — pictured left to right — Carly, Chandler, Elsie, Faygo and Gideon — all dogs who have survived horrible abuse and are now thriving.

Photos provided by Gus Calandrino

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 22, 2025

UTICA — The Utica Puppy Parade will return to the downtown area with all sorts of activities and animal support groups brought together for a cause.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. April 26 and will include a parade, food trucks, vendors, bounce houses for the kids, the Eisenhower High School marching band and special guests.

Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino said the Utica Puppy Parade continues to grow each year.

“Last year we had one guest of honor, Fritz. Fritz was in the care of the Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society. Through the generosity of the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce, we awarded the Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society a grant of $1,000,” he said.

This year, he said, there were many inspiring stories of dogs who had survived horrible abuse and are now thriving.

“I met with the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce. They agreed to give three grants! Bryan Ede, the owner of Michigan Insurance and Financial Services and the Piper Foundation chipped in for two additional grants. We will be awarding grants to five dogs and their respective rescue organizations this year,” he said.

He said the Utica Puppy Parade began as a response to several terrible cases of animal abuse in the city.

“The event grows every year. My goal is to make it the biggest gathering of animal rescue groups in the entire state of Michigan. Each year, Utica City Council proclaims April as Prevention of Cruelty Month. The Utica Puppy Parade is the premier event celebrating this special month,” he said.

Organizers of the Utica Puppy Parade hope that people will come out and have some fun. The parade will start at Grant Park and will end at Pioneer Dog Park.

April is national prevention of cruelty to animals month.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will be speaking about his initiatives to prevent cruelty to animals. A Democrat, Swanson announced in February that he is running for governor of Michigan.

Teresa LaCross, executive director of the Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society, one of the Animal Rescues participating, said she extends sincere thanks to Calandrino, the Utica City Council and the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce for their continued support of animal welfare efforts.

“Their partnership, along with community events like the Utica Puppy Parade, plays a vital role in saving lives like Treasure, a severely neglected dog recently rescued and now recovering thanks to the compassion of those who care. MACS relies on donations, volunteers, foster homes and adopters to continue this lifesaving work. Community support makes all the difference for Treasure and for so many others still waiting for their second chance,” she said.

For more information, visit cityofutica.org.