Rochester Hills Cultural Fair to share flavors, traditions from around the world

Performers play music native to their country during a past Rochester Hills Cultural Fair event.

Photo provided by the city of Rochester Hills

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 16, 2025

Advertisement

ROCHESTER HILLS — The community is invited to learn about different foods, music, and traditions from all over the globe at the city’s fifth annual Cultural Fair.

Hosted by the city of Rochester Hills and its Government Youth Council, the event will run from noon-3 p.m. April 26 at Garth Pleasant Arena at Rochester Christian University.

The cornerstone event for the youth council is a celebration of the numerous cultures and people who call the city home.

“It’s a great way to highlight all the different cultures and diversity that we have in the city,” said Siddh Sheth, vice chair of the Government Youth Council.

Guests can taste customary foods, be entertained by music and dance, and be immersed in different cultures through a variety of performances. Informative booths hosted by cultural centers, organizations, and student-led clubs will offer deeper insights into the traditions and heritage of various communities, according to organizers.

“Rochester Hills thrives on its rich diversity, and this cultural fair is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the many traditions that make our community so vibrant,” Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett said in a statement. “I highly encourage everyone to join us for a day of learning and celebration that highlights the global spirit of our community.”

The cultural fair is free and open to all ages. Last year, around 400 people attended the event, which featured roughly 250 participants — including volunteers, performers and people running information booths. More than 20 different cultural groups were represented.

“We invite everyone to join us to experience a vibrant showcase of traditions, music, dance, cuisine, and more,” Youth Council Chair Eliza Pizzuti said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to learn about and celebrate our community’s people and the cultures that make us stronger.”

The event is sponsored by Emagine Theatres, Cafe 3:16, First State Bank, Modetz Funeral Homes, Rochester Christian University and the Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Garth Pleasant Arena is located at 800 W. Avon Road in Rochester Hills. For more information about the cultural fair or to get involved, call (248) 841-2463.