Detroit Zoo to host Best Buddies Friendship Walk on April 26

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published April 9, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — On April 26, join the Best Buddies of Michigan at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk at 8 a.m. at the Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk supports inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a Best Buddies press release.

This year, the group is aiming to raise $90,000 to support the Michigan Best Buddies programs that provide one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living, the press release states.

Simon Kantola, a participant in the walk and ambassador for Best Buddies in Michigan, has been a part of Best Buddies for three years, and the program and walk are very important to him.

“The walk means inclusion. Best Buddies is about supporting people with developmental disabilities so everybody can feel included,” Kantola said. “I have gotten a lot out of Best Buddies. I mean, before I joined Best Buddies, my confidence level was low and my self-esteem was low, and I didn’t know where I belonged, and just by joining Best Buddies my self-confidence and my self-esteem have gone up so much.”

Jonathan Ganci, director of mission advancement for Best Buddies in Michigan, said that the event is a way for the community to support the cause.

“Coming out to the walk and showing your support for individuals with intellectual (and) developmental disability, it shows that you want to be part of something larger than yourself,” Ganci said. “It shows that you want to be a part of a larger community that is giving back and helping individuals facing social isolation, sometimes economic isolation and really working to bridge more inclusive communities throughout the state as a whole.”

Ganci said that each year the walk brings in more participants, with last year being the biggest walk with 1,200 people.

“I sort of think we will be around the same, but past 1,000 people for sure,” he said. “We are super excited to see how that growth is; we have seen a lot of growth in the number of walkers, and it’s been really cool to see the Michigan community come out and really support what we are doing.”

Kantola said that people who have not participated in the walk before should give it a try, as it can be inspiring.

“I encourage people to look at the program and donate if they can, or come to the walk and be inspired by people with developmental disabilities and other disabilities too,” he said. “It’s a day of happiness. It’s an amazing program, and it’s a lifeline to many. It changes people’s lives, and whatever you do to donate, it goes towards an amazing cause and provides amazing opportunities.”

The organization helps to provide essential services for people with disabilities, according to Ganci.

Some of the programs include one-to-one friendships, which pairs individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Me and my buddy, we both like baseball, so we do baseball games together,” Ganci said. “So, it’s typical friendship things. We align the friendships based on interests.”

The organization’s jobs program helps individuals to find employment.

“We help build resumes, tweak resumes, work over possible interview questions, and go to interviews,” Ganci said. “Once they land a job, we work with the employer and employee to find some accommodations, if needed, and just make sure both parties’ needs are met.”

The money also will help to support the ambassadors program, which 11 people are a part of right now, according to Ganci.

“It’s a nine-month program aimed at helping train our participants and those with and without disabilities, but a lot of our participants have intellectual disabilities in that. They are there at that program to learn public speaking and to share their story with the larger public,” he said.

During the walk, participants can enjoy free admission to the zoo and special activities like face painting, caricatures and more.

To register for the Friendship Walk, visit bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/michigan/register. Registration is free, but donations are welcome.

For more information on Best Buddies, visit bestbuddies.org/michigan.