Volunteers needed for Carol Posey Litter Walk

Members of the community gather at a previous Carol Posey Litter Walk to pick up debris along the main roads of Farmington Hills. This year’s cleanup event will take place April 25.

Photo provided by The Dawoodi Bohras of Detroit

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published April 3, 2026

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FARMINGTON HILLS — Spring is here, and it’s time to clean up what winter has left behind with the 13th annual Carol Posey Litter Walk, where volunteers will pick up debris left on the grass and sidewalks next to main streets in Farmington Hills.

The Litter Walk is organized by the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission and will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Registered teams can start picking up litter any time within this timeframe. The Division of Public Works personnel will then collect trash bags from designated drop-off zones.

“All the people who want to help and clean up and beautify our city — it’s just amazing,” said Kathie Brown, with the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission. “It’s kids in scout troops, and older folk, just everybody — we run the gamut. It’s just so wonderful that they all want to do something.”

Groups of two to 25 people work together, choosing the area they would like to cover or joining an existing group. Some cover about half of a mile, while others cover multiple miles, according to Tracey Emmanuel, Farmington Hills’ community development coordinator and staff liaison to the Beautification Commission.

Volunteers can register by contacting Brown at carolposbylitterwalk@gmail.com, or Emmanuel at temmanuel@fhgov.com or by calling Emmanuel at (248) 871-2545. The earlier one signs up, the better, organizers say.

“We always want to encourage everyone to participate and feel included,” Emmanuel said.

Organizers also recommend that volunteers are at least of middle school age. Groups with children under 18 years old will need to include an adult chaperone. High school students that participate are also welcome to bring their community service log and have it signed.

Beautification commissioners will deliver the trash bags and gloves to the team leaders, who will then distribute the supplies to their team members. Organizers are looking for at least 100 more volunteers, which would result in an additional four to five groups of 20 people or more.

According to Emmanuel, this would make quite an impact.

“We are hoping for an even greater turnout this year,” she said. “Our numbers have dwindled a little bit.”

The event takes place rain or shine.

“The weather can be a challenge — the cold and the rain. But people still show up — because they told me they would — and they do,” Brown said. “They do the job, and it is wonderful.”

Participants are encouraged to wear bright colors, stay on the right of way, not go in the street to pick up trash, watch small children in their group, and always be aware of traffic. The event fosters unity and camaraderie throughout the community.

“It is a great reminder when residents, businesses and community groups come together — even for just a few hours — they can really make a difference and make an impact in helping keep Farmington Hills clean, green and beautiful,” Emmanuel said.

Carol Posey was a committed member of the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission, according to Brown and Emmanuel. The walk was named in her honor after her death.