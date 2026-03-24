Camps, creativity and curiosity

A group of kids pose for a photo at TopGolf during a Rochester Avon Recreation Authority camp.

Photo provided by RARA

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published March 24, 2026

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METRO DETROIT — With the cost of gas going up and inflation still nipping at pocketbooks, spring break plans that seemed viable even months ago may not be nearly as doable.

Luckily, there’s plenty of activities and things to do around metro Detroit to keep any kid happy and entertained over spring break and beyond.

Fun and games

If kids are full of energy that needs a place to be burned, many municipalities have recreation centers that offer spaces to play, camps to join and a staggering number of activities to take part in.

For those close to northern Oakland County, the Rochester Avon Recreation Authority is one such group that offers a slate of activities for kids. If students on break need a place to get moving, RARA’s indoor playscape and fieldhouse at 500 E. Second Street in Rochester offers day passes at $7 for Rochester and Rochester Hills residents and $9 for nonresidents; a 10-day pass is also available for $65/$85. The fieldhouse and playscape are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

If something more structured is desired, RARA offers multiple day camps that meet the needs and interests of any kid.

“We have a lot of camps going on (between March 30 and April 4),” said Katie Walker, RARA communications officer. “We have our RARA Spring Break Camp, and we have two different age groups (6-8 and 8-12 years old) … During that week, it is held at our facility but then they go on different field trips throughout the week. They’ll go to TopGolf, I believe Sky Zone, they’ll go on a couple different field trips, and they’ll play in our fieldhouse here, have lunch here and do some activities here as well like crafts and that sort of thing throughout the week.”

Up to 40 spots are available in each age group for the RARA Spring Break Camp. A latchkey program is available from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for campers that have registered.

Other RARA camps taking place over the March 30 to April 4 period include the Plushy Pals Clay Factory Art Camp from 9 a.m. to noon, and the Glitter and Glow Art Camp from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as the Chess Wizards Spring Break Camp from noon to 3 p.m. Both art camps cost $217/$237 and the chess camp costs $280/300 for residents and nonresidents, respectively.

RARA hosts activities throughout the year. More information can be found at rararecreation.org.

Exploring local history

For those looking for an educational experience over spring break, a visit to a local history museum offers a fun and informative opportunity to learn about our hometowns. These museums offer a unique educational experience by giving students on break a chance to learn about the places they are growing up in.

Among notable local history museums in the region is the Troy Historic Village, located at 60 W. Wattles Road in Troy. Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, the village features 11 historic buildings that have been moved on-site that tell the tale of Troy’s founding and growth from the 1800s through the early 1900s. Buildings on the museum’s campus include the 1893 Episcopalian Church and parsonage, a blacksmithing shop and the Solomon Caswell house — one of two Troy buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

“When people come to visit us, they come to our building, pay admission just like any other museum ($5 for kids 6-17 and seniors, $7 for adults and free for children under 6) and then they get to do a self-guided tour of the buildings,” said Shelby Nelson, adult programs director for the Troy Historic Village. “We have signage both inside and outside for people to read about (the buildings) and then we also have an online guided tour that is really good for adults who are looking to learn more about what they’re looking at while on their tour.”

For kids, multip le scavenger hunts are available to give tours of the village that extra bit of fun. One such scavenger hunt pointed out by Nelson is the animal puppet hunt. Each building has one animal puppet in it with each puppet having a sign that helps give context to the building. Village guests are also able to enjoy a picnic on the green on days with good weather.

More structured events at the village include an egg hunt on Friday, March 27; a blacksmithing demonstration on Saturday, March 28; watercolor painting on Tuesday, March 31; and Cheddar the village mouse’s preschool story time on Wednesday, April 1.

Go to troyhistoricvillage.org to learn more and register for activities.

Building memories

If staying at home is the preferred route, many games and activities can be done to fill the days of spring break. Board games can offer endless ways of unique fun, libraries may offer general and curated reading challenges and art supplies can be bought from any number of stores.

One popular activity to do at home is building with LEGOs. Cara Suksi, co-owner of Bricks & Minifigs Novi, has several events planned for spring to surely satisfy any LEGO enthusiast. The week of March 30 to April 4 will see a variety of sales and special events for LEGO fans big and small all week long. Custom minifigures will be $3 all week (rather than the usual $5) and daily sales include getting a free small build kit with any $50 purchase, 50% off a third flower from the flower wall after buying two and 15% off a pre-assembled set. The week culminates with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 4, where those who find an egg will get a prize.

Later in the spring, Bricks & Minifigs Novi will play host to one of the crown jewel events of the LEGO enthusiast year: May the Fourth.

“We will be having probably a two-day celebration, May 3 and May 4, around (‘Star Wars’),” Suksi said. “We don’t have all the details yet, but there will be a big celebration in the store, lots of stuff to do and see, all ‘Star Wars’ related.”

Bricks & Minifigs Novi also plans to have summer camps starting in June. Go to bricksandminifigs.com/novi-mi for more information about sales, events and camps. Bricks & Minifigs Novi is located at 49881 Grand River Ave. in Wixom.