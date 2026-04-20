See the show, win a trip

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published April 20, 2026

Parkway Christian Middle School students rehearse a scene from “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!’ Jr.” From left are Leia Cannistraci of St. Clair Shores, Olivia Scally of Macomb Township, and Megan Moore of Sterling Heights. Photo provided by Parkway Christian School

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STERLING HEIGHTS — A local school is offering some cute entertainment and the chance to win a trip to a west Michigan town.

As part of its upcoming middle school production of “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!’ Jr.,” Parkway Christian School in Sterling Heights is giving ticket buyers the opportunity to visit Muskegon, where an exhibit about the author of the children’s book the play is based on is currently underway.

One family that purchases tickets online to any of Parkway’s three public performances this month will be eligible to win a package featuring a household membership to the Muskegon Museum of Art and access to its Mo Willems & Friends exhibition, which runs until June 21, plus additional Muskegon-area experiences.

The giveaway also includes a signed copy of Willems’ newly released book, “It’s My Bird-Day!”; a family membership to the Lakeshore Museum Center; tickets for a Lake Michigan cruise from Aquastar Cruises; coffee from Aldea Coffee; a family-friendly activities information package from Visit Muskegon; and more.

Based on Willems’ bestselling children’s books, Parkway’s “Elephant & Piggie” production follows “bestus” friends Gerald and Piggie through an energetic adventure full of music and humor.

“Families love Mo Willems because he captures the timeless dynamics of navigating big feelings and relationships in a way that’s absolutely delightful for kids, yet still resonates deeply with grown-ups,” said MaryEllen Renne, Fine Arts Department head and theatre director at Parkway Christian School. “The characters remind us that good friends show up for each other, work through challenges, and can still choose joy, loyalty and love. That message lands at every age.”

Anyone who purchases a ticket online to one of the performances, set for 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, and 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, will qualify for the giveaway. The winner will be announced at the final show but does not need to be present to win.

Tickets are $15 online (plus fees) and available through April 23. Go to the school’s website at parkwaychristian.org for a link to the ticket site. Parkway Christian School is located at 14500 Metro Parkway.

In a news release, Megan DeWitt, director of marketing for the Muskegon Museum of Art, said partnering on the trip giveaway was a natural extension of Parkway’s production to the museum’s current Mo Willems exhibition.

“We’ve seen so much excitement around the museum’s Mo Willems & Friends exhibit because families love these characters and what they mean to them,” DeWitt said. “Participating in this giveaway allows us to connect that enthusiasm to the stage and continue the experience with a visit to Muskegon. After the fun of the production, it’s a chance to keep enjoying this popular author and illustrator at the exhibition and also discover more family-friendly activities the Muskegon area has to offer.”